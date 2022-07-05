ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Big Ten Football: Las Vegas releases updated win totals

By Sam Gillenwater about 6 hours
Randy Litzinger | Getty Images

The Big Ten made waves over the last week with the additions of USC and UCLA. With the two western powerhouses joining the conference in 2024, 2022 will be one of the last two seasons with the Big Ten as we know it. The conference has remained one of the best in college football and this year should be no different.

Vegas Insider recently updated their 2022 Win Total Odds. While still an incredibly tight league, Vegas has two teams head and shoulders above the rest.

Ohio State leads the way with 10.5 wins in the projections. They are one of only four teams in the projections with a win total that high. Finishing 11-2 last season with a handful of dominant wins keep the Buckeyes in the top spot. The second season of quarterback CJ Stroud, a Heisman candidate and potential top pick in the NFL Draft, likely hasn’t hurt their chances either.

Meanwhile, Michigan sits a game behind at 9.5. The Wolverines won last season’s matchup between the two to earn their spot in the Big Ten Title game and eventually the CFP. Finishing 12-2 in 2021 has their projection high for their eighth year under Jim Harbaugh.

The Big Ten then becomes a gamble with another half of the conference also projected as bowl eligible. Vegas has the Nittany Lions, Badgers, Hawkeyes, Spartans, Golden Gophers, Cornhuskers and Boilermakers all projecting between 7.5 and 8.5 wins. Only Penn State and Nebraska did not reach their 2022 projections last season. The rest finished with at least nine wins.

The Maryland Terrapins are caught in the middle with a 5.5 win projection. From there, Illinois, Indiana, Northwestern and Rutgers round out the back of the Big Ten pack with 4.5 win projections for each.

While the conference still belongs to the rivalry of Ohio State and Michigan, the rest of the conference provides several other contenders. The top nine having win total odds that high speaks volumes about the competition in the league. Still, all 14 will hit the ground running for their chance at a spot in Indianapolis on December 3rd for the Big Ten title game.

