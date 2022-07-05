ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breezy Point, MN

This Midwest Home is Guarded By an Angry Duck Named Angus

By Doc Holliday
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A lot of homes have guard dogs. I found one home in the Midwest that doesn't need one. It has a guard duck named Angus and no one passes unless Angus approves and Angus never approves. This fun duck moment happened in Breezy Point, Minnesota recently. Here's how...

One Green Planet

Marvel the Pony Rescued from Slaughter Now Enjoys His Soft Comfy Bed

Marvel was saved with 64 other mini horses from being sent to slaughter in Oklahoma. Thanks to Little Hooves Rescue, all the horses found new homes. Marvel was one of the last ones left, and The Gentle Barn was so grateful to take him home and give him the life he deserves. The other horses and donkeys at the sanctuary were so excited when he first arrived and rushed over to greet their new friend.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Daily South

A Tennessee Couple Rescued a Kitten... It Turned Out to Be a Bobcat

Staff at True Rescue in Mount Juliet, Tennessee, have handled their fair share of kittens over the years. So all it took was one look at the head and paws of a kitten that was rushed to the animal shelter last week to tell that they were dealing with a case of mistaken identity.
UPI News

Loose bearded dragon in Louisiana becomes police officer's 'new buddy'

June 8 (UPI) -- A Louisiana police officer responding to a call about a lizard on the loose ended up making "a new buddy" in the form of an escaped bearded dragon. The Slidell Police Department said Officer Thomas Swanton responded responded to a report of an iguana on the loose in a residential area and the officer arrived to find the animal was actually a bearded dragon.
Field & Stream

Watch: Pub Owner Smacks Aggressive Crocodile on the Snout with a Frying Pan

As one Facebook commentator aptly put it: “Nothing says Australia like an elderly pub owner hitting a crocodile over the head with a frying pan.”. Well, the man is Kai Hansen of Darwin, Australia, who owns Goat Island Lodge on the Adelaide River—a waterway renowned for its healthy crocodile population. Hansen moved there several years ago. He recently told 9News that his “kingdom has the only croc-infested moat all around it.” The “kingdom” is Goat Island and the “moat” is the Adelaide River. When Hansen first moved to the lodge in the Northern Territory, he had a small dog, Pippa, who would scare the crocodiles off his property. That is, until Pippa got eaten.
ANIMALS
thehappypuppysite.com

Meet The Giant Alaskan Malamute

The Giant Alaskan Malamute is an enormous dog weighing 100-200 lbs. They are technically just very large Alaskan Malamutes, but due to their size might not meet the standards of the pure breed. The Giant Alaskan Malamute has a thick, medium length coat to keep it warm in cooler climates. It’s clever, playful, and very loyal to its immediate family. These dogs are very eager in training, but can be quite territorial. Early socialization is a must, and they make great guard and watchdogs too. Although they aren’t the best fit for most homes with young children or that are out for much of the day. Today we’ll check out the traits, behaviors and personality you can expect from this huge pup. The Giant Alaskan Malamute is an active, intelligent dog that will take up a lot of space in your home and heart!
PETS
pethelpful.com

Horse and Dog's 'Sibling Rivalry' Is Making People LOL

Oh, how we love the classic tale of sibling rivalry. Who doesn't? It's something almost everyone can relate to. You'll always love your siblings deep down, but sometimes they can get on your last nerve. And it's not just us humans who feel this way. TikTok user @coops_herd's dog and horse have the same relationship as we do with our brothers and sisters.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Near-extinct three-legged tortoise settles into new life on wheels at Chester zoo

A near-extinct three-legged ploughshare tortoise is settling into a new life at Chester zoo after being rescued from illegal smugglers.The reptile, named Hope, is one of the last of his kind and has been relocated to England in an attempt to save his species.He was rescued from illegal smugglers, who snatched him from the forests of Madagascar.Vets at Chester zoo have also attached three wheels to the underside of Hope’s shell, helping him navigate his new home easier.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More US Osprey helicopter kills three Marines after crashing into USS Green BayBoris Johnson says ‘some people can’t take their drink’ amid Pincher scandalBoris asked if Pincher should resign, says 'that's a matter for him'
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Video of Rescue Dog Playing With His Tortoise BFF Is Simply the Best

Animal friendships are automatically adorable--it's universal law--but unexpected buddies are just too sweet for words. Especially when one or both of those friends endured some hard times to get where they are, the relationship is all the more meaningful. That's exactly why TikTok has fallen head over heels for best...
Quincy, IL
KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

