Busy Cancun roundabout site for early morning car crash

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Barricades were removed in downtown Highland Park on Saturday, allowing residents to return to the scene of Monday's parade massacre for the first time. As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported, people were seen opening up their downtown shops for the first time in days. They were starting to board up windows that were damaged during the mass shooting, and cleaning up what was inside. But families were also seen taking their first steps downtown since the massacre that killed seven people and injured dozens more during the Highland Park July 4th parade. The once-vibrant downtown...

HIGHLAND PARK, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO