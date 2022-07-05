ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Two security guards arrested in robbery of Cancun television station

By Cancun News
riviera-maya-news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCancun, Q.R. — Two employees have been jailed after a robbery inside a Cancun television station building. The robbery was reported to police Sunday morning when staff...

www.riviera-maya-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Shocking new details emerge about ‘monstrous’ Highland Park parade shooter after six killed & 24 hurt

NEW information has emerged about the gunman who opened fire at a Fourth of July parade on Monday morning, killing six people and injuring several others. Witnesses at the parade shared chilling details about the incident in Highland Park and suspected shooter Robert "Bobby" E Crimo III, who was taken into custody after an officer noted him driving.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Guards#Robbery#Cancun#Television Station#Police#Violent Crime
Daily Mail

Family of missing Harmony Montgomery is warned investigation into her disappearance 'will not have a good outcome' as FBI searches her father's New Hampshire home for a second time in six months and remove fridge

The family of missing Harmony Montgomery has been warned by investigators that the chances of the little girl's survival are slim, after officers from state and federal agencies searched a home linked to her allegedly abusive father Tuesday. Authorities were seen removing evidence, including a refrigerator, from the Manchester, New...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘I guess I’m losing my gun again’: Bodycam shows officer react after she fatally shoots man with knife

An Idaho deputy complained that she would lose her gun licence moments after shooting dead a knife-wielding man who was experiencing a mental health crisis.“I guess I’m gonna lose my gun again,” Clearwater County Sheriff’s Cpl Brittany Brokop said after fatally shooting Michael Trappett, 48, outside his parents’ home in Orofino, north Idaho, on 31 January.Ms Brokop was placed on administrative leave after the shooting, and has since been cleared to return to duty after the Latah County prosecuting attorney found her actions were justified. A second deputy involved in the shooting, Randall Carruth, was also cleared and has...
OROFINO, ID
The Independent

Father of teen who fell to his death from Florida theme park ride accuses authorities of racism

The father of a Missouri teen who fell to his death while riding an Orlando theme park ride earlier this year has accused authorities responsible for investigating the tragic accident of racism, fearing his son’s death is being “swept under the rug”.“I don’t want to use the race thing,” said Yarnell Sampson on Monday during a press conference held in front of the Free Fall attraction at ICON Park. “But I believe that because my son is a Black young man he is getting treated like this,” the father of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson said, adding that he believed if...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Police shoot dead ‘potential intruder’ at Alabama elementary school

Police in Alabama have shot and killed a "potential intruder" at an elementary school where a summer program was being held, authorities said. The Associated Press reports that police shot and killed the alleged intruder at Walnut Park Elementary School in Gadsen, Alabama. The "potential intruder," Robert Tyler White, 32, reportedly tried to access several doors at the school. All of the doors were locked while 34 children participated in an event inside. Mr White lived in the Gadsen area, according to the county coroner. When the school's principal realised Mr White was trying to enter, she reportedly called the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Week

Kentucky man charged with murder after shootout that left 3 cops and a K9 dead

A Kentucky man was charged Friday with several counts of "murder of a police officer, attempted murder of a police officer, and assaulting a service animal," Fox News reports. Lance Storz, 49, reportedly opened fire on police Thursday night as they attempted to serve a domestic violence warrant, killing three officers and a K9 and wounding three officers and a civilian. The officers who died in the shootout have been identified as Capt. Ralph Frasure and Officer Jacob Chaffins of the Prestonsburg Police Department and Deputy William Petry of the Floyd County Sheriff's Department.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
The Independent

Danielle Redlick: Florida woman weeps as she’s cleared of murdering stepfather-turned-husband

A Florida woman has been cleared of stabbing her stepfather-turned-husband to death at their home in 2019.Danielle Redlick, 48, wept as the jury found her not guilty of murdering 65-year-old university director Michael Redlick.During her trial, Ms Redlick told the jury that she stabbed her husband in self-defence as he tried to “smother her to death” on 11 January 2019.The court was told that she called 911 and initially told investigators that her husband had suffered a heart attack, before telling detectives that he had stabbed himself.Prosecutors claimed that she had deliberately stabbed her husband, before going to the bedroom...
WINTER PARK, FL
Vice

Akron Cops Shot Unarmed Black Man Dozens of Times, Body Cam Footage Shows

Eight Akron, Ohio police officers have been placed on paid leave after body camera footage was released showing them chasing and gunning down an unarmed Black man. Police killed Jayland Walker, 25, in the early morning hours of June 27, after attempting to stop him for traffic and equipment violations. Walker continued driving as police pursued him in their cars and then on foot after Walker got out of the passenger side of his car.
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy