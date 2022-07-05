Axe: Where Syracuse, ACC stands after UCLA, USC jump to Big Ten and put college football in flux

Item: Where do Syracuse sports programs go from the 2020s into the 2030s? It’s going to take some time to sort the fallout of the latest round of major conference reconfiguration, but the dominoes are sure to fall in reaction to the Big Ten and SEC flexing its muscles over the ACC, Big 12 and Pac 12. As the decade proceeds, either Syracuse is going to be a player with a seat at the major college football table, or relegated to being just outside the room looking in.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO