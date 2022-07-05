Axe: Where Syracuse, ACC stands after UCLA, USC jump to Big Ten and put college football in flux
2 days ago
Syracuse, N.Y. — Who’s ready for a hot realignment summer?. The jolting announcement last week that USC and UCLA will join the Big Ten in 2024 likely elicited a heavy sigh from your average Syracuse...
With the recent announcement of the upcoming move of UCLA and USC to the Big Ten Conference, two things have become abundantly clear, and we’ll get to Syracuse football in a second. First, it’s that regionality no longer matters when it comes to conference “affiliation”. And second, it has...
With tons of rumors and consternation over the state of realignment in college sports, a lot of Syracuse Orange fans have started to get nostalgic. We’ve seen people here and in other pockets of the internet where fans are simply suggesting that the Orange take their basketball and return to the Big East and let John Wildhack figure out whatever for the football program.
Item: Where do Syracuse sports programs go from the 2020s into the 2030s? It’s going to take some time to sort the fallout of the latest round of major conference reconfiguration, but the dominoes are sure to fall in reaction to the Big Ten and SEC flexing its muscles over the ACC, Big 12 and Pac 12. As the decade proceeds, either Syracuse is going to be a player with a seat at the major college football table, or relegated to being just outside the room looking in.
I’m not getting the sense that Syracuse basketball is a major player in the recruitment of fast-rising 2023 center Ugonna Kingsley, whose national rankings and offer sheet have ballooned of late while he’s starred in grassroots basketball this spring and early summer. Orange coaches offered a scholarship to...
Syracuse, N.Y. — Norris Sellers was watching his sons’ high school football game when he got a call. It was from Ramon Robinson, the quarterbacks coach his eldest son trains with. “Man, I know you’re over there in tears,” Norris Sellers recalled Robinson saying over the phone....
Longtime Syracuse radio personality Rich Lauber is back on the airwaves in Central New York. Lauber began a new weekend gig at 94.1 / 95.3 / 103.9 The Dinosaur (WSEN-FM) last month, DJing Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 11-3 p.m. He’ll also do some fill-in work during the week when other staff go on vacation, he said in a phone interview with syracuse.com | The Post-Standard.
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 81; Low: 61. Partly sunny and warm. See the 5-day forecast. A VENDING MACHINE FOR ... GOURMET CUPCAKES? For five years, Kadesha Carter sold designer cakes from her brick-and-mortar shop on Syracuse’s Near West Side. She got so busy that she’d also sell her desserts out of her SUV. “I love to bake. But I felt trapped running an actual bakery,” she said. Carter’s solution — Cupcakes R Me — opened Wednesday. She’s given up an actual store for a vending machine that dispenses her homemade cupcakes, mini layer cakes, cookies, cheesecake bites and brownie bites. Here’s where you can find it. (Charlie Miller photo)
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 19-year-old from Georgia who was killed in Syracuse Monday night was an Army solider stationed at Fort Drum, according to the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office. Malik Sharif Shipman, of Fairburn, Georgia, was shot in the midsection in the 300 block of Parkway Drive...
The summer of 2021 provided us with no shortage of summerlike heat and humidity, but how do we stack up so far in 2022?. Syracuse has only hit 90 or higher twice so far this year. The average number of 90 degree days in Syracuse is nine. Last year Syracuse...
Tom Testa is competing for the first time in the top tier boater division in the 2022 Bassmaster open tournament on Oneida Lake, which kicks off today and runs through Saturday. “I’m having performance anxiety,” Testa laughed. “I’m scared to death to bomb, you know?”. Testa...
You would think our region would be considered the food capital of the state of New York. There's so many amazing restaurants here in the Syracuse area. This is a great resource if you're looking for some new places to try, or if you're just looking for some place to start.
No outside lawn chairs will be allowed at the biggest concert of the 2022 season at St. Joe’s Amp. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced the policy change Wednesday, two days before Morgan Wallen performs a sold-out show at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse. More than 17,000 country fans are expected to pack the venue for its first sellout crowd since Florida Georgia Line in 2019.
This weekend is chock full of America’s past times. It’s going to be a busy and meaningful one for a marching band out of central New York. “We're probably the only band in the state that does a competitive fall program, then we also have a parade season,” said Baldwinsville band director Casey Vanderstouw.
Cornell begins drilling for geothermal heat with test ‘borehole’. Cornell University is one step closer to determining the feasibility of using deep geothermal energy to heat the Ithaca campus. Drilling for the Cornell University Borehole Observatory (CUBO) began June 21 and is expected to last about two months. The...
Syracuse, NY – In a video to be posted on social media, former NY-24 Democratic Congressional candidate, Syracuse resident, and Wayne County native Roger Misso announced that he will be recalled to active duty this summer for a yearlong military deployment in support of overseas contingency operations. In the video, Misso addresses his immediate political future and shares the reality faced by thousands of Reservists each year. A full transcript of the video is provided below:
(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police responded to a shooting on Monday, July 4 around 1:25 a.m. on the 700 block of Otisco Street. After reporting to the scene, Officers found a 41-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the arm. He was privately transported to Upstate Hospital, where he is expected to survive.
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– In the wake of yet another mass shooting in this country, this time during a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois that left six dead and more than 30 injured, communities were on edge as they tried to carry on with their regularly scheduled Independence Day festivities.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon shared some guidelines Wednesday for the sold-out Morgan Wallen concert being held at St. Joe’s Amphitheater on Friday, July 8. According to McMahon, heavy traffic and long lines are expected because of the country music concert. McMahon announced Wednesday that...
Late last month, American Airlines announced that it will be ending services to the Ithaca Tompkins International Airport (ITH) and flights to Islip, New York, and Toledo, Ohio, effective Sept. 6. But airport leadership isn’t accepting the news without pushing back. Citing American’s long history in Ithaca and the...
We have a great summer of shows ahead, and fall keeps getting sweeter by the day. I think the best way to put it is this: it is a great year to be a Country fan in Upstate New York. We are simply getting spoiled this year with great shows in the Capital Region and throughout the Empire State this summer. And luck for us, that trend continues into the fall.
