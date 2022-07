Yes, you read that correctly. 12-year veteran Joe Haden remains unsigned as he’s still a free agent. The Steelers elected not to give Haden an extension when he entered the last year of his contract. The former all-pro played his previous five seasons in Pittsburgh, signing a three-year $27MM deal in summer 2017 and a two-year $22.4MM extension in 2019. Now that the draft has long passed us fans, one must wonder where Haden will go?

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO