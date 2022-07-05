ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Big Ten’s Expansion Wishlist, Big 12 Could Raid the Pac-12 Next, and John Havlichek Might Be The GOAT

fanrecap.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI hope y’all enjoyed a #BOOM-less Fourth of July. Here’s hoping those get cooked up again here soon. Word of the Day: Effloresce. WISH LIST. The...

fanrecap.com

Eleven Warriors

The Big Ten Makes A Power Play By Bringing in USC And UCLA, Ohio State Lands Three Cornerback Commitments in Five Days

Landmark news broke in the world of college sports this past week. USC and UCLA are coming to the Big Ten in 2024, and the move will have ripple effects for years to come. With Dan Hope on vacation this week, Garrick Hodge joined Griffin Strom to break down how the Big Ten’s latest expansion efforts will impact Ohio State and college athletics as a whole.
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

UCLA’s reason for Big Ten move revealed

There was a lot of confusion last week when it was announced that USC and UCLA would be leaving the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten. However, it appears that the answer for why they did it, at least as far as UCLA is concerned, is money. Of course, it is.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sports Illustrated

UCLA Was in ‘Significant Debt’ Before Big Ten Move, Athletic Director Says

UCLA and USC shocked college sports fans last Thursday when the two schools announced they would be leaving the Pac-12 and joining Big Ten, which begins in summer 2024. UCLA’s athletic director Martin Jarmond offered some further information regarding the transition, noting that UCLA’s athletic department was in “significant debt” before deciding to change conferences.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sanclementetimes.com

Summer of Golf: SC Municipal is Hottest Local Spot

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Eater

Which Pastrami Sandwich Is Better: Langer’s or Katz’s?

When it comes to choosing the best pastrami in the country, there are really only two contenders — Katz’s and Langer’s. As a New Yorker, I always believed fervently in the former and admired the latter but considered it inferior. Well, a recent trip to Los Angeles allowed me to make a direct comparison, and maybe you’ll be surprised at the outcome.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Uno the mountain lion spotted in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - New video shows a recent sighting of Uno the mountain lion in Orange County. The video shared on Instagram by Orange County Outdoors shows Uno drinking from one of the water troughs put out for wildlife when there is a drought. "She disappeared from our cameras...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
orangecoast.com

Person of Interest: Ryan Winkleman, A Prominent Member of the O.C. Birding Community

I started around 2010. I took some ornithology classes through UC Riverside extension, and then it became my hobby as well as my occupation. Before birds, I was focusing mainly on amphibians and reptiles. But birds are much more ubiquitous. There are 10,000 species in the world, and in California alone there are almost 700. So it became a fun challenge to learn them all.
nomadlawyer.org

Redondo Beach: Best 7 Places to visit in Redondo Beach, CA

“Redondo Beach's central location is one of its best assets. Los Angeles is just 22 miles away. The main beach connects it to nearby cities such as Manhattan Beach and Hermosa Beach. It is well-known for its relaxed, beach town vibe." Tourists love this region for its stunning landscapes and...
Saurabh

These are the best neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Due to the abundance of sunshine, sandy beaches, welcoming environment for entrepreneurs and startups, amazing food scene, and spectacular nightlife, The County of Los Angeles is a popular destination for singles and young professionals. The areas best suited for young professionals are determined by factors like the proportion of millennial inhabitants, available jobs, and proximity to affordable housing, nightclubs, and restaurants.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
smobserved.com

LA County Has Bail Again; Texas-style Lawsuits Against Illegal Gun Sales in CA; Feds Barred Again From Vax Mandate on Their Employees; CA Legislature Moving Toward Drug Injection Sites and Other Stories: Monday Morning Memo

George Gascón claims L.A. County is safer 'in some areas' because of his policies despite rise in violent crime over past year. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón joined local station KTLA 5 Saturday morning to defend his record as he faces a potential recall. Gascón was asked by news anchors Lynette Romero and Mark Meester to respond to those criticizing him as a "soft-on-crime" DA as L.A. has seen an 8.6% rise in violent crime over the past year. When pressed on if he believed L.A. county was safer because of what he had done, Gascón responded, "Yeah, in some areas it is."
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

