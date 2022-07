A fisherman from Portland, Maine, caught a very rare bright blue lobster before throwing it back into the ocean. The fisherman caught the lobster off the coast of Maine over the weekend. The photo of the blue lobster was shared by tech entrepreneur Lars-Johan Larsson on Sunday. “This blue Lobster was caught off the coast of Portland yesterday and returned to the water to continue to grow. Blue lobsters are one in 2 million,” he wrote. While the shells of lobsters are generally red or brown in color, the crustacean’s blue shell is a result of a genetic mutation. It causes the lobster to produce more of a particular protein than other lobsters, lending its shell a rare blue color, reported Toronto Sun.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO