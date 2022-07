The £15 billion takeover of the UK’s biggest electricity distributor has collapsed, according to reports.A consortium led by private equity giant KKR and Australia Macquarie had struck a deal to buy UK Power Networks from Hong Kong’s CK Infrastructure Holdings (CKI).The Financial Times has now reported that the deal has now failed after CKI, which owned by billionaire tycoon, tried to increase the price of UK Power Networks, shortly before the agreement was due to be formally signed, due to rising inflation.However, the consortium, made of six groups, pushed back and pulled out of the takeover move as a result.CKI...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO