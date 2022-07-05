ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownwood, TX

New CrossFit Longma Gym Offers Brownwood Fun and Immersive Ways to Get in Shape

By rwturner
koxe.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrownwood, TX – (contributed) Heavy drops of sweat rained down on the black rubber floor as a large group of individuals from all types of physical backgrounds and fitness levels participated in the Fourth of July community workout at CrossFit Longma. Owner and coach Michael Moh and his wife and co-owner...

www.koxe.com

brownwoodnews.com

Pickleball increasing in popularity, finding a home in Brownwood

One of the fastest growing recreational sports in the country – pickleball – is finding its groove in Brownwood as well. Brown County resident Kathy Williams became acquainted with pickleball on an out-of-state vacation in 2020, and is one of the people spearheading the growth of the sport locally.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers eyes 2023 opening in Brownwood

BrownwoodNews.com confirmed with Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers on Tuesday that a franchise is coming to Brownwood in 2023. An email received from Kim Huynh, Public Relations Specialist for Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers stated, “We recently closed on the property at 305 W. Commerce St. and have a target opening date of late spring or early summer of 2023. Once construction has started, we’ll have a better idea of the timeline.”
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

School Bus Driver Hiring Event Tuesday in Brownwood

There is a bus driver hiring event coming up in Brownwood at the bus barn on Tuesday, July 12, from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm. Texas Rural Student Transportation provides bus drivers for Brownwood and Early ISD’s so if this is something you think you want to consider, attend the hiring event Tuesday, July 12, 11 til 2, at 2304 Crockett Drive in Brownwood.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Phase 2 of Chip Seal Project on CR 261 Next Week

Brown County plans another road project next week that will affect County Road 261. Monday through Thursday, July 11-14, the county will complete Phase 2 of the chip seal project on County Road 261. They anticipate the road to be closed from 8:00 am until 4:30 pm daily. The project...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

HPU recognized as “military friendly school” on 2022-2023 national list

Howard Payne University was named to the annual Military Friendly® Schools list by VIQTORY, a premiere military marketing company for military personnel entering the civilian workforce. HPU received a bronze level award designation on the 2022-2023 list. The list identified 665 colleges, universities and trade schools in the U.S. that excel in welcoming and preparing military service members, veterans and their spouses for success as students.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Loreen Fay Fletcher Glaze

Loreen Fay Fletcher Glaze, age 51, passed away July 3, 2022 in Brownwood Texas. She was born June 26, 1971 in Abilene Texas. Loreen is survived by her son Brandon Glaze and wife Lana of Abilene, Texas. Her brother Jackie Fletcher of Abilene, Texas. Her sisters La Donna Harris and husband Bruce of Abilene, Texas; and Doreen Langford and husband Don of Abilene, Texas. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
ABILENE, TX
koxe.com

Veronica Nesbitt Brooke of Bangs

Mrs. Veronica Nesbitt Brooke of Bangs passed away peacefully on June 30, 2022. Veronica was born on November 17, 1965, in Slaton, Texas to Stanley Nesbitt and Jenny Lee Kelley. Veronica graduated from Bangs High School and attended Howard Payne University. She later worked with intellectually disabled individuals. Veronica married...
BANGS, TX
koxe.com

Terry Horton, 68, of Joplin, Missouri

Terry Lynn Rowland Horton, 68, of Joplin, Missouri passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022. Visitation with family will be held at Heartland Funeral Home from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Sunday, July 10, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 AM, Monday, July 11, 2022 in the Rising...
JOPLIN, MO
koxe.com

Robert Earvin Welch Jr., 16, of Brownwood

Robert Earvin Welch Jr., 16, of Brownwood passed away June 29, 2022. The family will be celebrating his life in a private ceremony. Robert was born March 20, 2006 in Phoenix, Arizona to Robert Sr. and Nicole (Weaver) Welch. Robert attended Brownwood High School and was known for having a unique personality. He had a small circle of friends and family but those that he loved, he loved dearly. Robert, as most teenagers, really enjoyed playing video games and Anime. He loved anything to do with the Vikings. He studied their history, their religion, everything about their existence from their war tactics to the recipe for Viking food. He knew about their boats, what articles were used for what, their weapons and the reason for tattoos and different insignia that was used. He was quite the historical scholar on this topic. His favorite tv shows and movies were about Vikings and Zombies. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and going to the Ocean, but most of all he loved to spend time with his friends with family. If he loved you and let you in close, you were family in his eyes.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Gary “Grif” Griffin, 65, of Brownwood

Gary “Grif” Griffin, age 65, passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022 in Dallas. Family will host a visitation from 6 to 8 pm Friday, July 8th at Heartland Funeral Home in Early. A graveside service will be held at 10 am Saturday at Jenkin Springs Cemetery. Gary...
BROWNWOOD, TX
25 News KXXV and KRHD

LGBTQ pride flags removed in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — Melody McCutchen is a small-town Texas girl at heart originally from Brownwood but moved to Temple with her wife, Molly. She expressed how being accepted in a neighborhood is something she's always wanted but never received, even in her hometown as a child. “You know, I...
TEMPLE, TX
koxe.com

Donald Hamlett, 70, of Brownwood

Donald Hamlett, age 70, of Brownwood passed away Friday, July 8, 2022, at home surrounded by his loved ones. Services for Donald are pending with Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Johnny Kubacak, 78, of Brady

Johnny Kubacak, 78, of Brady passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at his residence in Brady. The family will receive friends Friday evening, July 8, from 6 pm to 8 pm with the Holy Rosary recited at 7 pm at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial...
BRADY, TX
koxe.com

Tommie Lee Henderson Govan, 80, of Brownwood

Tommie Lee Henderson Govan, 80, of Brownwood, passed away at her home, Thursday, June 30, 2022. The family will receive friends Friday evening, July 8th, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Greater Faith Community Church. The Funeral Service will be at the same location at 10:00am Saturday morning and burial will...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Minor Injuries After Pickup Plows Through Local Business

On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at approximately 9:10 am, first responders for the City of Brownwood were dispatched to a report of an accident in the 300 Block of Ave D. Several callers reported that a vehicle drove through a building. When police officers arrived, they observed members of the...
BigCountryHomepage

Police: Brownwood teen ambushed, shot during marijuana deal

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police say a teen was shot during a drug deal gone wrong in Brownwood early Tuesday morning. The Brownwood Police Department says 17-year-old Christopher Holland called 9-1-1 just before 1:00 a.m. and reported he was running away from several people around Bostick’s Automotive on Belle Plain Street and that he had been shot in the leg.
BROWNWOOD, TX
colemantoday.com

Wreck Thursday Night Highway 153 West of Coleman

At 11:26 pm Thursday night, Coleman and Glen Cove fire departments and Lifeguard EMS were dispatched to a wreck on Highway 153, a few miles west of Coleman, near County Road 430. The initial report was one vehicle in the roadway and an 18 wheeler off the roadway. At least one person was injured. Flow of traffic will be restricted on Highway 153.
COLEMAN, TX

