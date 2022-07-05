Hope Evening Lions To Hold Food Pantry Saturday

PRESCOTT – Congratulations to Central Arkansas Development Council – CADC on being named the Prescott-Nevada County Chamber of Commerce July 2022 Business of the Month. Founded in 1965, the Central Arkansas Development Council is a private nonprofit community action agency operating in 19 counties in the state of Arkansas. CADC is a local force in the War on Poverty providing a hand-up, promoting self-help in our neighborhoods and for our families. We are committed to providing opportunities for empowerment for individuals, families, and communities.
