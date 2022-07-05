ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hope, AR

Hope Evening Lions To Hold Food Pantry Saturday

hopeprescott.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hope Evening Lions will open their food pantry Saturday...

hopeprescott.com

hopeprescott.com

Hope Kiwanis Club Hears Program On Yerger Reunion From Ale Mae Flenory

The Hope Kiwanis Club heard from Ale Mae Flenory of the Yerger Alumni Association concerning the Yerger Reunion which is set for this week beginning Thursday July 7th. Flenory noted the reunion begins Thursday with registration at 10am at Yerger Middle School. The opening ceremony is set for 2pm at Rising Star Baptist Church in Hope. A Gospel Fest will follow at 3pm at Rising Star. There’s a bar b que at 6pm at Yerger Middle School with an After Hour Event at 9pm at the Ice Castle Event Center.
HOPE, AR
hopeprescott.com

Hope Fireworks A Big Hit!

A big crowd turned out Saturday night at the Hope Airport for the annual “Sparks Fly In July” fireworks program. The night started with music from Night Hawk and South Down Main with Arnetta Bradford bringing the National Anthem. It was a night to remember and to celebrate America!
HOPE, AR
hopeprescott.com

Hempstead County Library Hosts Coffee

The Hempstead County Library held the Chamber Coffee on June 29th. The library is preparing for their “Oceans of Possibilities” summer program. On July 11th the “Balloon Man” will be at the library at 2pm. The Arkansas Game & Fish will offer programs on July 12th and 18th at 2pm. The Bright Star Theatre will bring a program on July 19th at 2pm and on July 28th it will be “Magic Mr. Nick” at 1pm and a foam party at 2pm. For information on the program clal the library at 777-4564.
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
Eagle 106.3

Texarkana Museum Systems ‘Canned Christmas’ July 23

The Texarkana Museum Systems will have a program called "Canned Christmas" on July 23rd at the historic P.J. Ahern home. The museum systems invite you to participate in their unique crafting event "Canned Christmas". This will take place at the PJ Ahren Home in historic downtown Texarkana. The program begins at 2p on Saturday, July 23rd. This is what the Texarkana Museum Systems had to say about this event:
TEXARKANA, AR
Bain awarded Bridge Scholarship

HOPE/TEXARKANA – The University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana is proud to announce that Emma Bain has been awarded the Bridge Scholarship to attend the College. This award is $1,000 per academic year. Bain is a graduate of Spring Hill High School. She is the daughter of Derik and Jessica Bain. Emma plans to study general education at UAHT.
HOPE, AR
KTBS

Bird rides, water flies in Texarkana board meeting

TEXARKANA, Ark. – At the Texarkana, Ark., Board of Directors convened on Tuesday evening City Manager Jay Ellington proposed an ordinance granting a franchise to Bird Rides, Inc. to operate a stand-up electric scooter sharing program in downtown Texarkana, Ark., for one year. Council members had several questions about...
TEXARKANA, AR
hopeprescott.com

Hope Swimming Pool Open For Summer

The Hope Municipal Swimming Pool is open for the summer. Admission is $3 per day for children under 17. Those 17 and up pay $5 per day. Individual memberships are $45, couples are $65, and families are $75. The pool is open Monday through Friday noon to 5pm and Saturdays...
HOPE, AR
txktoday.com

Man Arrested for Breaking and Entering at Shiloh Baptist Church

On July 4th , 2022, at approximately 7:50 PM Miller County Deputies responded to a breaking or entering call for service at the Shiloh Baptist Church located on Highway 82 East. Reports indicated a white male suspect armed with a shotgun approached a female subject in the parking lot of the church requesting that she let him inside the church.
MILLER COUNTY, AR
hopeprescott.com

Hope City Board

The Hope City Board met Tuesday for their first meeting of July. Two members, Reginald Easter and Steve Montgomery were online. The board considered a work order from Garver Engineers for their work on a project to remark the main runway at the Hope Airport. The city plans to apply for an 80/20 grant from the Arkansas Department of Aeronautics for $230,000. The board approved the work order with Garver for $39,900.
HOPE, AR
ktoy1047.com

School board responds to parent concerns

Samantha Knox voiced her concerns over her daughter’s safety at Wake Village Elementary, as well as security issues at other campuses run by TISD. The board took a 90-minute break after Knox voiced her concerns, reconvening to address students’ safety in the wake of the Uvalde shooting on May 24. During a board meeting on May 25, Superintendent Doug Brubaker said that TISD plans to look into safety measures, and the board of trustees proposed and approved $1.95 million for increased or improved security measures. The board’s next meeting is July 27.
ktoy1047.com

Gas prices drop over holiday weekend in Arkansas

Diesel in the Natural State has dropped to $5.33 per gallon. Here in Texarkana, Walmart and Super 1 are tied for cheapest regular gas at $4.05, while Road Runner on West 7th has the cheapest diesel at $5.07. Ashdown High School was well represented at Arkansas Girls State and Arkansas...
TEXARKANA, AR
talkbusiness.net

Baptist Health announces changes to hospital leadership in Central Arkansas

Baptist Health has made several leadership changes at its hospitals in Little Rock, North Little Rock, Malvern and Arkadelphia. The Little Rock-based hospital system announced the following appointments:. Mike Perkins is now president of Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock. He has additional oversight for Baptist Health Rehabilitation Institute (BHRI), Baptist...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
hopeprescott.com

CADC July BoM

PRESCOTT – Congratulations to Central Arkansas Development Council – CADC on being named the Prescott-Nevada County Chamber of Commerce July 2022 Business of the Month. Founded in 1965, the Central Arkansas Development Council is a private nonprofit community action agency operating in 19 counties in the state of Arkansas. CADC is a local force in the War on Poverty providing a hand-up, promoting self-help in our neighborhoods and for our families. We are committed to providing opportunities for empowerment for individuals, families, and communities.
NEVADA COUNTY, AR
KTAL

Webster Sheriff: 2 wounded in Springhill drive-by, shootout

SPRINGHILL, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One man and one juvenile are in the hospital, one in serious condition, after a fight in Webster Parish on the Fourth of July between two groups led to a drive-by shooting and the targeted victims fired back. According to Webster Sheriff Jason Parker, the...
SPRINGHILL, LA
texarkanafyi.com

Texarkana Police Officer Undergoes Surgery after Fireworks Attack

A Texarkana Arkansas police officer received injuries from being attacked by teens with fireworks, so severe that surgery was required, and another five officers were also injured in the attack on July 4, 2022. Here is what we know, and what we don’t. Witness reports and statements from those...
TEXARKANA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Cass County native named TxDOT chief engineer

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) would like to announce that Linden native and longtime resident of Atlanta, Texas, Lance W. Simmons, P.E., has been appointed as the agency’s Chief Engineer, effective July 1, 2022. Simmons started his career with TxDOT as a summer hire in Atlanta in the...
CASS COUNTY, TX

