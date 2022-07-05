Hope Evening Lions To Hold Food Pantry Saturday

Samantha Knox voiced her concerns over her daughter’s safety at Wake Village Elementary, as well as security issues at other campuses run by TISD. The board took a 90-minute break after Knox voiced her concerns, reconvening to address students’ safety in the wake of the Uvalde shooting on May 24. During a board meeting on May 25, Superintendent Doug Brubaker said that TISD plans to look into safety measures, and the board of trustees proposed and approved $1.95 million for increased or improved security measures. The board’s next meeting is July 27.

2 DAYS AGO