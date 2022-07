EastEnders' newest addition, Ravi Gulati, is set to shake things up in Albert Square when he is released from prison later this summer. Ravi, played by British stage and screen actor Aaron Thiara, made his debut appearance in the BBC One soap on Monday evening after fellow inmate Phil Mitchell - played by Steve McFadden - turned to him for help after making an enemy in jail.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO