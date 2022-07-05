ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

Let’s Feed Citrus County food giveaway July dates

By Nancy Kennedy Chronicle Reporter
Citrus County Chronicle
 2 days ago

Mark your calendar for the two scheduled Let’s Feed Citrus food...

www.chronicleonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Citrus County Chronicle

A booming success: Tri-County Nursing Home holds annual Firework Celebration

TRENTON — On Friday, the Tri-County Nursing Home in Trenton held its annual Firework Celebration. Everyone that attended this event had the opportunity to enjoy many festivities with us. There were games with prizes, a dunking booth, a bounce house, live music, popcorn, snow cones, cotton candy, chili dogs and nachos.
TRENTON, FL
villages-news.com

Another congregation moving to ‘church row’ raises concerns about traffic

Another church planned for Wildwood’s “church row” along County Road 462 East drew some opposition Tuesday at a meeting of the city Planning and Zoning Board. Encounter Church, currently based in Coleman, wants to build a 12,000-square-foot church on the north side of CR 462 about three-quarters of a mile east of U.S. 301.
WILDWOOD, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Citrus County, FL
Society
County
Citrus County, FL
Crystal River, FL
Government
Local
Florida Society
Citrus County, FL
Government
City
Crystal River, FL
Local
Florida Government
IFLScience

Florida Town Placed Into Quarantine After Giant African Land Snails Invade

A town in Florida has been placed under quarantine measures after giant African land snails were found in the New Port Richey area of Pasco County. The snails, which can grow up to 20 centimeters (7.9 inches) in length, are damaging to vegetation and agriculture given their massive appetites, and can even feed on carcass bones at a push when other calcium-rich foods are scarce. They also pose a threat to human health more directly, as they carry the parasite Angiostrongylus cantonensis, or rat lungworm, which is known to cause meningitis in humans.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Crystal River goes crazy for Manatee Fever

It’s official: the city of Crystal River is home to Manatee Fever. Save Crystal River unveiled its premiere herd of nine, hand-molded and hand-painted manatee statues for the public to welcome and vote on during the city’s July 1 First Friday event downtown. From the Stars and Stripes...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
ocala-news.com

Several Ocala residents discuss complaints from city’s newcomers

Several Ocalans recently submitted letters to discuss multiple complaints that they have heard from some of the city’s newest residents. “Why do people move to a city and do nothing but complain about the roads, the airport, the store availability, the housing, etc.? Would you not be better off embracing the great wonderful things that Ocala has to offer? Yes, traffic has gotten worse with more people moving here. Yes, we need an airport. Costco would be wonderful, and so would more restaurant choices and less gas stations, diners, self storage facilities, and car washes. But we are surrounded by nature and are still fortunate enough to be a small town. Enjoy, people, and stop complaining,” says Ocala resident Linda Halaychik.
OCALA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citrus
suncoastnews.com

Farm Share distributes food in Brooksville on Wednesday, July 6

BROOKSVILLE – Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Brooksville area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. The Farm Share distribution with Mid Florida Community Services Inc. will be...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Marion Boys & Girls Club awarded grant for summer meals

The Boys & Girls Club of Marion County was awarded $10,000 to support its summer meals programs for children. The grant was part of a $100,000 grant from No Kid Hungry Florida to the Florida Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs. Ten Clubs in Florida received $10,000. The Marion Boys...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Homosassa River Restoration Project to host fundraiser July 8

After losing out on a $10 million legislative request for its plans to restore the Homosassa River, the Homosassa River Restoration Project (HRRP) is still working toward its goal of improving the the health of the river. HRRP will host a fundraiser event from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, July...
HOMOSASSA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Citrus County Chronicle

Key Training Center to host annual Runners Celebration

The public is invited to join the Key Training Center for its annual Runners Celebration on July 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its Lecanto Campus Pavilion, located at 1311 N. Garnett Loop. Celebrate the runners’ home return after their grueling 180-mile run with a day filled with...
LECANTO, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Bays best choice for District 4

I am writing to endorse Rebecca Bays for County Commission District 4. I have known Rebecca for nearly 15 years. She and her husband, Mike, are two of the most generous people I have ever met. They have never turned down a request to help me with their time and treasure as we have raised money for various charities around the county.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

The fish are still producing in Cedar Key

In Cedar Key, trout are on the flats. The water has been clear lately, so it is easy to find a spotty bottom (grass and sand mix). Focus on those spots and work out from there. We have been catching them in the 5-to-6-foot depth lately, but that can fluctuate...
CEDAR KEY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Marion County

Marion County reported 964 new COVID-19 cases for the final seven days of June. The count was up from 791 cases the previous week. The data doesn’t include positive home tests that weren’t reported. The positivity rate, which is a better indicator of COVID-19 saturation in the community,...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Sound Off calls from July 2

Story by retiree Mike Wright of the Chronicle on Oct. 10, 2019, as printed: “In 2016, Citrus County commissioners asked the state to consider moving the parkway three miles further north to C.R. 486. The state agrees and, at the time, was the concern that C.R. 491 widening between S.R. 44 and C.R. 486 would not be completed and ending the parkway at S.R. 44 would create a traffic mess on C.R. 491. The BOCC was right about one thing and that is C.R. 491 four-laning would be incomplete.”
CITRUS COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy