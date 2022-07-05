ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Michael Ellis and William Wragg on Chris Pincher claims

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpposition MPs heckled and laughed as the paymaster general explained Boris Johnson's handling of...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Boris Johnson sacks Michael Gove

Boris Johnson dramatically sacked cabinet minister Michael Gove on Wednesday evening (6 July) after rejecting his calls to quit as prime minister.Mr Johnson met a number of ministers in No 10, where he was told he had lost the confidence of the Tory party and could not continue in office.However, sources have suggested he will continue to “fight on”, despite the mutiny.On Thursday morning, Brandon Lewis, the Northern Ireland secretary, became the third cabinet minister to resign, following Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Johnson commits to spending 2.5% of GDP on defence - follow live
U.K.
The Independent

Braverman says she will continue as attorney general despite call for PM to quit

Attorney General Suella Braverman says she will continue in her role despite calling for the Prime Minister to quit.The Cabinet minister, who has previously been a staunch supporter of Boris Johnson, told Peston on ITV that he had handled matters “appallingly” in recent days.She said: “The balance has tipped now in favour of saying that the Prime Minister – it pains me to say it – but it’s time to go.”She said she will put her name into the ring if there is a leadership contest.She told Peston: “My first duty is to the country, Robert, and as attorney I’m...
POLITICS
BBC

Boris Johnson's resignation speech as he quits as Tory leader

Boris Johnson has announced he is quitting as leader of the Conservative Party after a perilous few days in office. The crisis engulfing Mr Johnson's premiership escalated on Tuesday, following the dramatic resignations of Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid. They quit within minutes of each other following...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: Welsh secretary resigns after PM sacks Gove and refuses to quit

Wales secretary Simon Hart has tendered his resignation, saying there seems “no other option left”.It comes after housing secretary Michael Gove was sacked by Boris Johnson just hours after he told the prime minister he should step down.Mr Johnson continues to defy a chorus of calls from his own team to resign, according to a senior ally.A source close to the prime minister told The Independent he was insisting on staying, even though support for his leadership has collapsed at Westminster, and more than 40 ministers and aides have resigned in 24 hours.In a day of high political drama,...
U.K.
The Independent

Shailesh Vara ‘huge privilege’ to be appointed as Northern Ireland Secretary

Shailesh Vara has been appointed as Northern Ireland Secretary following the resignation of Brandon Lewis.The former NIO minister was announced amid chaos at Downing Street as the number of resignations stacked up in protest at Boris Johnson’s government.Mr Johnson is set to remain as Prime Minister until a successor is in place, expected to be by the time of the Conservative Party conference in October.This is the right decision by @BorisJohnson. His place in history is secure. He delivered Brexit and oversaw the vaccine rollout and financial assistance plan during the covid pandemic. And he has led the way in...
POLITICS
The Independent

Departures from government since Boris Johnson became Prime Minister

Here is a list of all the departures from government that have occurred outside reshuffles since Boris Johnson became Prime Minister in July 2019.All departures were resignations unless otherwise stated.There have been 50 departures as of 3pm on July 6 2022.The equivalent figure for the whole of Theresa May’s premiership was 52.1. Baron Young, Government whip in the House of Lords, on August 29 2019, in protest at the decision to prorogue Parliament.2. Jo Johnson, minister of state at the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy, on September 5 2019, amid disagreements over Brexit.3. Amber Rudd, work and pensions...
POLITICS
BBC

Devon MP Selaine Saxby quits role over 'erosion of trust'

A Devon MP has stepped down from her government position because of "honesty and integrity" as pressure continues to build on Boris Johnson. Selaine Saxby, MP for North Devon, was a Parliamentary Private Secretary. In a letter to the PM she said she tried "to retain loyalty" but "this is...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson appoints new Cabinet ministers before quitting

Boris Johnson began a reshuffle of his Cabinet shortly before announcing his resignation as Tory leader. He appointed a string of new Cabinet ministers to replace MPs who quit as part of the mass ministerial exodus in protest at his leadership. Here is a look at his new appointments. Greg...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory leadership frenzy begins as MPs start campaigning to succeed Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson’s would-be successors to lead the Conservative Party and the country are quietly getting their leadership campaigns under way, after the prime minister announced his resignation on Thursday.No clear favourite has emerged in the first few frenzied hours after the prime minister’s unusual resignation speech outside No 10, during which he mourned the “eccentric” Tory revolt which finally forced him to quit.Deputy PM Dominic Raab and ex-cabinet minister Michael Gove, described by a No 10 source as “a snake” after he turned on Mr Johnson, have ruled themselves out, The Independent understands. But around a dozen MPs are...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sajid Javid quits telling Boris Johnson the Tory party is ‘bigger than any individual’

Sajid Javid has resigned as health secretary, telling the scandal-hit Boris Johnson the Conservative party is “bigger than any one individual”.As Tory MPs pleaded with the cabinet to bring down the prime minister, Mr Javid walked out, saying: “I regret that I can no longer continue in good conscience.”The resignation came moments after Mr Johnson ended his silence on the Chris Pincher scandal, apologising for promoting him despite having evidence of his sexual misconduct.“The tone you set as a leader, and the values you represent, reflect on your colleagues, your party and ultimately the country,” Mr Javid wrote.Moments later,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson’s woes deepen as another Cabinet minister resigns

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has resigned from the Cabinet, piling further pressure on the embattled Prime Minister.Mr Lewis told Boris Johnson the Government requires “honesty, integrity and mutual respect” and it is “now past the point of no return”,His resignation early on Thursday came just hours after former Johnson ally Suella Braverman, the Attorney General, also publicly urged the Prime Minister to go.Mr Johnson rejected calls to quit on Wednesday and dramatically sacked Cabinet rival Michael Gove.He was later hit with the departure of a third Cabinet minister – Welsh Secretary Simon Hart.Mr Johnson met ministers in No 10...
POLITICS
The Independent

Dozen ministers resign as Boris Johnson struggles to keep grip on power

(updates par 20)A dozen ministers resigned as Boris Johnson haemorrhaged support on Wednesday, leaving his position as Prime Minister in grave doubt.The action by ministers came as reports suggested Cabinet minister Michael Gove had privately told Mr Johnson it was time for him to go.The mass resignation of ministers, along with a string of parliamentary aides, came after Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid quit their Cabinet posts on Tuesday evening.At Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Johnson said the “colossal mandate” he had been handed by voters in 2019 means he should keep going despite the “difficult circumstances” he faces.But Mr Javid’s resignation...
POLITICS
The Independent

Cabinet resignations: ‘End might be nigh’ for Boris Johnson, says Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon has said “the end might be nigh” for the Prime Minister as his premiership hangs in the balance after the resignation of two senior cabinet ministers. Rishi Sunak quit as chancellor and Sajid Javid has resigned as the UK’s health secretary on Tuesday, sparking a fresh crisis in Downing Street, after the row over scandal-hit former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher exploded.
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory leadership contest unofficially under way as PM bows out

The Tory leadership contest is now unofficially under way, with Boris Johnson’s resignation setting the wheels in motion for a new Prime Minister to take the reins. The beleaguered PM finally made the decision to bow out as support for his premiership collapsed around him, with upwards of 50 MPs quitting government and party posts since Tuesday evening.
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson waxwork appears outside jobcentre as PM quits as Tory leader

A wax figure of Boris Johnson has appeared outside a jobcentre as the Prime Minister resigned as Tory leader.Members of the public posed with the waxwork, created by Madame Tussauds Blackpool, that had been positioned outside a Jobcentre Plus in the Lancashire town.The waxwork version of Mr Johnson stood grinning with his hands on his hips, dressed in a suit with a powder-blue tie and his signature messy hair.Mr Johnson resigned as Conservative leader on Thursday in the face of a mass exodus of Government ministers.A new Tory leader will now be elected who will replace Mr Johnson in No...
The Independent

Ben Wallace won’t say if will run for Tory party leadership after Boris Johnson quits

Ben Wallace has declined to say whether he will run for the Conservative Party leadership, insisting that he will continue to focus on his job as defence secretary.Mr Wallace, coming top among poll of Tory members to succeed Boris Johnson as leader after his resignation on Thursday, spoke during a visit to a training centre for Ukrainian troops in north of England.The defence secretary said he was convinced that the political turmoil in the Britain would not lead to any lessening of support for Ukraine, stressing that he had built up a cross-party consensus on the issue.“I don’t think there...
POLITICS
BBC

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker resigns from government

The MP for North Norfolk, Duncan Baker, has resigned as a parliamentary private secretary, saying he no longer has confidence in the prime minister. Mr Baker, who served in the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, released an official statement on Facebook. He cited a "breakdown in trust" in...

