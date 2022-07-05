Michael Ellis and William Wragg on Chris Pincher claims

Attorney General Suella Braverman says she will continue in her role despite calling for the Prime Minister to quit.The Cabinet minister, who has previously been a staunch supporter of Boris Johnson, told Peston on ITV that he had handled matters “appallingly” in recent days.She said: “The balance has tipped now in favour of saying that the Prime Minister – it pains me to say it – but it’s time to go.”She said she will put her name into the ring if there is a leadership contest.She told Peston: “My first duty is to the country, Robert, and as attorney I’m...

POLITICS ・ 21 HOURS AGO