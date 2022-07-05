ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buhl, ID

Claim Your Spot; Why Parades Are a Big Deal in Buhl

By Jeff
KOOL 96.5
KOOL 96.5
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Fourth of July has come and gone for 2022, and many of us already can't wait until next year. Beer was drunk, food was eaten, many explosives were fired off, and tons of events were attended. One event that many in the area look forward to every year is Sagebrush...

kool965.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOOL 96.5

6 Events Happening in the Magic Valley this July Weekend

With a holiday on Monday, the week has been going by quickly and it is almost time for another weekend. Many of us may need a weekend to take it easy, relax, and try to catch up on sleep and chores we put off over the long weekend last week, but for those that want to get out and have fun, there is much to do around the Magic Valley. The only way to be bored in Twin Falls this time of year is if your goal is to be bored. Here are some of the events taking place this weekend in the Magic Valley.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Fire South of Hansen Threatening Structures

HANSEN, Idaho (KLIX)-A fire is threatening structures in the foothills of the South Hills. According to the Bureau of Land Management Fire Information, the fire was first reported a little before 3 p.m. about 12 miles south of Hansen. Multiple fire agencies, including the BLM fire, Sawtooth National Forest, Rock Creek Rural Fire District, Salmon Tract Rural Fire District, Shoshone Basin Rural Fire Protection District, a helicopter, and one dozer responded to get the blaze under control and protect threatened structures. The fire was first estimated at 20 acres. It is not clear at this time, but it appears a structure was lost to the fire. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office shared images of a building and several vehicles on fire up Rock Creek Canyon.
HANSEN, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buhl, ID
Government
City
Buhl, ID
Twin Falls, ID
Government
City
Twin Falls, ID
Local
Idaho Government
KOOL 96.5

Why Restaurants in Twin Falls Need to Stop Closing Early

Twin Falls is a great place to live and raise a family. There is much to do outdoors, the mountains are close, there isn't much traffic, and it is relatively a safe place to live. One thing about Twin that doesn't take long to figure out is that there are many eating options and some great local places to eat. Trying to figure out where to eat can often be tough as there are many delicious options in the area. One negative to living in Twin and having all these great restaurants is that many of them close far too soon. Sundays are the worst when it comes to searching for a place to eat, and at night it isn't much better. Are the restaurants in Twin Falls closing too soon and should they extend their hours?
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Work on U.S. 93/26 in Lincoln County to Start Again (July 15)

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX)-Work on the highway between Shoshone and Richfield will resume next week to improve the driving experience and safety. The Idaho Transportation Department announced road work to U.S Highway 93/26 between Marley Road and Jim Byrne Slough will get underway again on July 15, about six miles of roadway. Crews will begin removing rock knobs in three spots on the highway south of Richfield to smooth it out and make it safer. “Removal of rock will even out the hilly profile of the roadway,” said ITD Project Manager Tom Logan in a statement. “This will increase sight distance for motorists and improve safety.” During the rock removal the highway will be reduced down to one lane for traffic creating about five-minute delays. Temporary traffic signals will manage traffic during the excavation. The last phase of the project will involve repaving the section of roadway. Pilot cars will direct traffic through the area.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ID
KOOL 96.5

Ice Cream Funday: A Delicious Way to Support a Good Cause

Looking for something fun to do on a summer Saturday? Twin Falls Rotary Club has the perfect solution: their annual Ice Cream Funday event! This year, the event takes place on Saturday, July 23 in Twin Falls City Park. Bring the family and stuff your faces with as much ice cream as you like, while knowing you're helping to do something good for the Twin Falls community.
TWIN FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Guns
KOOL 96.5

Popular Park in Twin Falls Closed Due to Vandalism?

During the summer, parents are often looking for ways to get their kids out of the house to get some fresh air, some peace of mind, and to use up all that pent-up energy. There are multiple ways to do this. You can have them play in the yard, take them to a friend's house, or by going to a park. When it comes to parks, there is a hidden gem in Twin Falls, that many parents enjoy taking their kids to. The park is more unique than any other in the area and is a local favorite. The park is Mary Alice Park and it may be forced to close its gates soon due to vandalism and theft.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Road Work Closes Part of Twin Falls Dog Park

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Road work started Tuesday closing part of the Twin Falls dog park for several months. The City of Twin Falls said contractors are working on widening and building new sidewalk, curbing, and gutter along Blake Street next to Baxter's Dog Park. The work will require that part of the dog park be closed until September. A fence along the west side will have to moved while work is being done to the street. Drivers in the area are asked to slow down in the construction area and watch for lane restrictions.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Company Hides $2,000 And More East Of Twin Falls For All To Hunt

Treasure seekers in Idaho can now hunt for a box that contains $2,000 and other prizes and is reportedly hidden east of Twin Falls between Pocatello and Island Park. A real treasure hunt is underway in southeastern Idaho, and Magic Valley residents might not have to travel more than 115 miles or so to locate the stash worth more than $2,200. The Anderson Hicks Group of Idaho Falls created the treasure hunt, according to details shared at KSL.com. Along with $2,000, there is said to be tickets included to destinations such as the Idaho Falls Zoo, the local race track, and the Museum of Idaho, according to KSL.com.
TWIN FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
KOOL 96.5

You Need to Ride This Train a 4 Hour Drive From Twin Falls

A few weeks before Christmas it becomes the Polar Express. A few weeks before Halloween it operates as a ghost train. On some weekends, train robbers appear on board. These are all some of the roles played by the train at the Nevada Northern Railway in Ely. I had a wonderful time riding the train last week. The trip took about two hours. The air was dry and the breeze was cool and it was one of the most relaxed mornings I’ve had in years!
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

A City in Southern Idaho is Ranked the Rudest in the State

First, how do you measure rudeness? With a yardstick? I believe most of these online rankings are just eye candy. You click on to see if your hometown made the list, and then you also see the advertising. The ultimate point. The site then receives numerous views and the advertiser issues a check.
RUPERT, ID
KOOL 96.5

Residents Suffer Minor Smoke Inhalation from Twin Falls House Fire

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Several people were treated for smoke inhalation following a house fire early Tuesday morning in Twin Falls. According to the Twin Falls Fire Department, fire crews were called out at around 5:37 a.m. to a home on the 600 block of Cindy Drive to find the front of the house on fire. A smoke detector in the house woke up one of the six adults in the house allowing them and three children to escape before firefighters arrived. Magic Valley Paramedics treated several of them for minor smoke inhalation, no one was hospitalized. The fire started in the living room area of the house however, the exact cause is under investigation. The Rock Creek Fire District assisted with the fire which was under control in less than 30 minutes.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Elmore Sheriff: Man Drowned Attempting to Save Dog

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX)-The Elmore County Sheriff says a 44-year-old man apparently drowned in the South Fork of the Boise River last Friday attempting to save a dog caught in a swift current. On Thursday, Elmore County Sheriff Mike Hollinshead announced dive crews with the Ada County Sheriff's Office were able to recover the man's body on July 4, after an extensive recovery effort with help from the Minidoka County Sheriff's Office Dive Team. The Elmore County Sheriff's office was notified of the possible drowning behind a campground area on the Boise National Forest. Multiple first responders arrived on the scene including Air St. Luke's and Elmore County Search and Rescue swift water crew members. The man's identity has not been released pending notification of family.
ELMORE COUNTY, ID
KOOL 96.5

Blue Lakes Blvd Car Show To Help Kick Off Twin Falls July 4 Party

This weekend is going to be a lively one in Twin Falls as the Fourth of July holiday means a three-day weekend for many Magic Valley residents. Fireworks shows are planned in southern Idaho this weekend, as well as other great events such as a classic car show on Blue Lakes Boulevard.
KOOL 96.5

KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls, ID
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
843K+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy