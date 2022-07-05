ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mequon, WI

Martin has given Chinooks a lift

Greater Milwaukee Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEQUON — It seemed only fitting that Garrett Martin was the player to deliver a walk-off hit last Wednesday, which gave the Lakeshore Chinooks a 4-3 victory that pushed the club above the .500 mark for the first time all season. Martin had 23 hits in his first...

www.gmtoday.com

Greater Milwaukee Today

Slinger Nationals brings top talent to town

SLINGER — With summer in full swing in Washington County, there are many things Washington County residents find themselves looking forward to each day. And one of the biggest events of the summer will take place next week. On Tuesday, the 43rd annual WABAM Slinger Nationals will bring racers...
SLINGER, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

County’s best to take on country’s best

It’s been just under three weeks since Anna Sikorski, Karlie Greenthal and the rest of the Muskego girls soccer team were hoisting the gold ball at Uihlein Soccer Park after defeating DSHA in the Division 1 state title game. They already hold claim to the title of “Best in...
MUSKEGO, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Ann C. Martin, 93

Ann C. Martin of Mequon, and Scottsdale, AZ passed away peacefully on June 26, 2022 at the age of ninety-three. She was the loving and beloved wife of the late Honorable Roger F. Martin, for sixty years. She was loving mother of David “DJ” (Kim) Martin of Miromar Lakes, FL, Timothy J. Martin of Bellville, TX, Amy M. Martin of Scottsdale, AZ, and Geoffrey (Anne Swoboda) Martin of West Bend. She was proud grandmother of Christopher M. Martin of Milwaukee, Meghan K. Martin (Daniel) Held of Jacksonville, FL, Elizabeth A. Martin (Justin) Racinowski of Fox Point, Kevin M. Martin of Santa Fe, NM, Abigail C. Martin (Nathan) Spannbauer of Glendale, Thomas J. Martin of Grafton, Emily M. Martin of Shorewood, and Margaret M. Martin of Duluth, MN. She was cherished great-grandmother of Isabella and Alexandria Martin, Everette Racinowski, Emmeline and Theodore Spannbauer. She is further survived by Deborah Dillon Martin of Milwaukee, Judy Malone of Houston, TX, Nicole Anderson Martin of Glenview, IL and other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by parents Louise Marie (Lynch) and James A. Curran.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Greater Milwaukee Today

Eva Maria Charlotta (Edborg) Katsekes

May 31, 1933 - June 11, 2022. Eva Maria Charlotta (Edborg) Katsekes of Brookfield passed away peacefully on June 11, 2022, at the age of 89, surrounded by family. Eva was born May 31, 1933, to Carl David and Ruth Elisabeth (Linder) Edborg in Stockholm, Sweden, and was the second oldest of seven children. At the age of 23, she signed on with an agency to be an au pair in Miami Beach, Florida, to a couple who had six adopted children. It was a two-year commitment and she was ready to begin a new adventure in America. Eva’s entire family was at Bromma Stockholm Airport on the day of her departure. It was a big adventure for all of them. After the doors closed to the plane, they opened again due to a technical issue and Eva and her family were able to spend a couple of more hours visiting before she left.
BROOKFIELD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Fullhart competes at nationals once again

West Bend resident Jen Fullhart found herself once again competing at the USA Weightlifting Nationals at Las Vegas this past weekend “I have been fortunate enough to qualify and compete the last four years,” she said. Fullhart competed in the snatch event and the clean and jerk event...
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Elea D. Pedroza

July 3, 1934 - July 6, 2022. Elea D. Pedroza of Waukesha was born to Eternal Life on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Waukesha Memorial Hospital at the age of 88. She was born in Texas on July 3, 1934. Elea was a hard worker her entire life and loved her Spanish soap operas. She was a dedicated mom who cared deeply for her family. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy and they always looked forward to their Sunday trips to McDonald’s. Elea was a woman of strong faith and was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

John Charles Love

Dec. 25, 1934 - June 30, 2022. John Charles Love, age 87, died June 30, 2022, at Cedar Community in West Bend. He was born December 25, 1934, in Waukesha to the late John Charles Love, Sr., and Dorothy Elizabeth Love (nee Webb). John attended schools in Waukesha through graduation...
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

$6 million home in Brookfield for sale

BROOKFIELD — A luxurious 13,000-square-foot home in Brookfield’s Berkshire Hills is for sale. The home has a movie screening room, golf simulator, pool, and a private guest suite accessible by elevator. The custom home, built by Regency Builders, is going for $6 million with other eye-popping amenities. Jonathan...
BROOKFIELD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

38 Special and Night Ranger In Concert!

38 Special and Night Ranger at Gathering on there Green. Rotary Park, in Mequon!. Join Gathering on the Green for arena electrifiers 38 Special and Night Ranger join forces for a night of southern rock, metal-infused jams, and lung-busting power ballads on July 9th at 8:00 pm in Rotary Park, Mequon, WI.
MEQUON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Carolyn Jean Gibson

Carolyn Jean Gibson (nee Kappe), 92 of West Bend passed away Monday, July 5, 2022 at Froedtert West Bend Hospital. She was born March 27, 1930, in Beecher, Illinois, the daughter of the late Henry C. Kappe and Ella (nee Fiene) Kappe. Carolyn grew up in Beecher and graduated from Beecher Community High School in 1948. She graduated in 1951 from St. Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing, which is now part of Rush-Presbyterian-St. Luke’s Medical Center in Chicago, Illinois, the hospital where she met her partner for life, Dr. Richard Davis “Dick” Gibson. The two were married on November 28, 1952, at St. Luke’s Evangelical & Reformed Church in Beecher, Illinois. After Dick’s internship and surgical training, they moved to West Bend in 1955 where she worked as an R.N. in her husband’s office and later at Cedar Lake Nursing Home. They shared 67 wonderful years together and raised four sons and one daughter.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

New Cedarburg business aims at cultivating joy

CEDARBURG — A new social house and mercantile has moved into downtown Cedarburg. Enjoy yourself at Art of Joy, W63N664 Washington Ave., a family-friendly outdoor cocktail and beer garden located right along Cedar Creek. The new business is run by Cedarburg residents Stephanie Hayes, the former Cedarburg Cultural Center...
CEDARBURG, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

James R. O’Neil

James, age 76, of Waukesha passed away Friday, July 1, 2022 surrounded by his wife and children. He was born in Wauwatosa on October 20, 1945, the son of the late William and Eileen (nee Riley) O’Neil. Jim is survived by his best friend and beloved wife, Chris (nee Orth) O’Neil, whom he married October 20, 1973; his son, Tim (Jessie) O’Neil; daughter, Kari O’Neil; and two grandsons, Kolten and Brody O’Neil.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Cedarburg 4th of July Parade 2022

Cedarburg's annual 4th of July Hometown Celebration took place on Monday. Although the fireworks were postponed due to the imminent threat of bad weather, the rest of the day was filled with fun at Cedar Creek Park that included children's activities, live music, food and beverages. The fireworks display has...
CEDARBURG, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Steven Ronald Singer

Steven Ronald Singer was born to Ronald and Marilyn (nee Polak) Singer in Milwaukee. He was a 1979 graduate of Pulaski High School and an apprentice carpenter. Steven is survived by his best friend and supporter, Nancy Singer.He is further survived by his father, Ronald; brothers Thomas, Timothy and Jeff Singer; uncle Dennis Polak and cousin Jennifer Marshall.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Grafton Independence Day fireworks 2022

Grafton's Independence Day fireworks display was one of many planned activities that were a part of the village's Holidaze celebration. The fireworks were shot off from Lime Kiln Park on Saturday, July 2.
GRAFTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Schreiber Foods granted variance for Jackson facility

Schreiber Foods was granted a zoning variance that will allow it to build an additional 40-foot wastewater tank at its cream-cheese production facility in the town of Jackson. The variance, granted by the Washington County Board of Adjustment, allows Schreiber to build the tank within 75 feet of a waterway, which normally would be restricted. Paul Sebo, Washington County’s Conservation and Zoning manager, said he would not object to the request for the variance, citing several reasons.
JACKSON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Bruce J. ‘Buzz’ Ackeret

Bruce J. “Buzz” Ackeret was born into eternal life on July 5, 2022, at age 79. Beloved husband of Mary E. (nee Pawlinski) for nearly 60 years. Loving father of Brian (Catherine), Kevin (Rosalind), Steven (Shari), Laura (Gary) Anderson and Annemarie (Polo) Navarro. Also loved by 16 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Perfectly Imperfect 4 You opens storefront

WEST BEND — The COVID pandemic encouraged many small business owners to get creative. Some perfected the art of curbside delivery, others limited capacity and created signage to accommodate social distancing, and Nancy Justman — well, she opened her first storefront. The owner of Perfectly Imperfect 4 You,...
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Falls church raises money for siblings in car accident

MENOMONEE FALLS — Falls Baptist Church of Menomonee Falls launched fundraising efforts to help create a scholarship and medical expenses for two siblings involved in a car accident on Sunday. An 18-year-old Germantown woman lost control of her car and struck the two siblings from North Carolina, Ben Reimers,...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI

