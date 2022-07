FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne Police Department officials say that one man is dead and another is injured after a shooting Monday night just before 9 p.m. Officers found both men suffering from gunshot wounds behind a home on the 4700 block of Calhoun Street. While waiting on paramedics, police say one man died at the scene. The other man is reported to have life-threatening injuries.

