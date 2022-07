FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne police are investigating after a man was reportedly stabbed and found walking along Clay Street on Sunday morning. Officers were alerted to a man walking with blood on his clothes just before 9 a.m. on Sunday morning at Clay and Washington. Officials did not release many details but said that the man was taken to the hospital and has critical injuries.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO