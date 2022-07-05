ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

'Emotional and proud' Christophe Galtier is unveiled as the new PSG boss after they sacked Mauricio Pochettino... but warns his new squad to get on board with his ideas or 'they will be set aside'

Cristophe Galtier felt 'emotional and proud' as he was unveiled as the new manager of Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, replacing Mauricio Pochettino on a two-year contract.

Pochettino's exit was officially confirmed on Tuesday and the French giants wasted no time in following up by unveiling Galtier in a press conference.

'When you're here (at the Parc des Princes) you feel the expectations. We have to work in the right way to make people happy,' Galtier said. 'I am aware of the responsibilities I have. I am prepared. If I accepted this job and this responsibility, it's because I'm capable of it.

Cristophe Galtier was unveiled as the new manager of Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday
Galtier has signed a two-year contract to replace Mauricio Pochettino at the French side

'I'm going to speak with all the players. Managing such a squad is a privilege. We must have a common project, with no compromise.

'I'm not going to revolutionise the changing room, I know I'll have everyone's support. Once a player is not in the project, they will be set aside.'

Galtier also paid tribute to PSG's football advisor, Luis Campos. The pair worked together at Lille and won Ligue 1 in 2021, at Pochettino and PSG's expense.

'Luis Campos' presence at PSG was decisive, and then my exchanges with the president which made me accept the job of PSG manager, with a lot of humility but with great determination,' he said.

Galtier warned his new squad they will be 'set aside' if they don't back his new ideas
Pochettino was sacked after 18 months at PSG - the fourth boss to be sacked in a row

PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi put an end to speculation surrounding France great Zinedine Zidane, dismissing reports that PSG had been in talks with the 1998 World Cup winner about becoming their new boss.

'We never talked with Zidane. I love the player and the coach but we never talked with him. Christophe Galtier was always our first option,' al-Khelaifi told the news conference on Tuesday.

Pochettino had one year left on his contract and is the fourth straight coach to be fired by PSG.

