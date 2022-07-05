ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ex-Chelsea star Charly Musonda goes AWOL at new club and has not spoken to anyone for WEEKS

By Gary Stonehouse
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uo9sf_0gVBoYyD00

FORMER Chelsea and Celtic flop Charly Musonda has mysteriously gone AWOL just days after joining Zulte Waregem.

The 25-year-old ex-Belgian U21 international was finally released from Chelsea this summer after ten years at the club where he failed to even start a league match.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e2RWv_0gVBoYyD00
Chelsea and Celtic flop Charly Musonda has gone AWOL from new club Zulte Waregem Credit: Kenny Ramsay - The Sun Glasgow

An 18-month loan spell at Celtic in 2017 was cut short after just six months when he started only two league games.

A succession of injuries ruined further loans at Vitesse Arnhem.

Musonda attempted to resurrect his career at Zulte Waregem this summer after leaving Chelsea.

And he was offered a deal after impressing in training and in a trial match.

However, he never returned to training after the contract offer, with the Belgian top flight club initially insisting he was only absent because of a family matter and would return to sign for them.

But they have now admitted they have no idea where he is.

Now his future remains up-in-the-air after his mystery disappearance.

The club's chief executive, Eddy Cordier said: "When will Charly Musonda return to training? I don't know.

JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH 100s OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Ts&Cs apply)

“Will he ever come back? No idea.

"I don't know whether we will pull the plug on him because he hasn't been in since he trained a couple of weeks ago and there has been no contact.

"It's more important that we concentrate on the group of players who are here at the club for pre-season."

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Awol#Celtic#Zulte Waregem#Vitesse Arnhem#Belgian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The US Sun

Arsenal legend Ian Wright admits he’s ‘jealous and frightened’ of arch-rivals Tottenham’s squad after summer transfers

ARSENAL legend Ian Wright has revealed he is "jealous and frightened" of the summer transfer business completed by arch rivals Tottenham. Spurs have already made four signings this summer - bringing in Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster, Yves Bissouma and Richarlison. Antonio Conte is also closing in on deals for Barcelona...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
572K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy