Florence, OR

Some Hope for Changes in Hotel Proposal; Housing Issues; 126 Fatality; 4th of July

By George Henry
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Florence is moving forward with the sale of the Quince street property across from the Florence Events Center, but it must first get official approval from the Florence City Council. During June’s meeting of the Florence Urban Renewal Agency, at which parameters were set for the project, some...

Flags Missing; Estuary Plan; Slow Day for Fire Crew (July 4th)

One of the events that makes Florence so special is the flag program that is initiated by the Florence Kiwanis club and sponsored by individuals and businesses in the Florence community. Recently over Rhody days and again on the 4th of July, several of the flags were stolen. Jean Murphey with Florence Kiwanis says over the two holidays there were 11 flags that were taken.
FLORENCE, OR
Emerald Media

Eugene City Council passes middle housing ordinance

The Eugene City Council passed an ordinance implementing middle housing code amendments required by House Bill 2001 in a May 24 special meeting. The bill — which was passed in 2019 — requires cities with populations of over 25,000 to allow duplexes, triplexes, quadplexes, cottage clusters and townhouses in residential areas typically zoned for single-family homes.
EUGENE, OR
Thesiuslaw News

Fourth of July returns with a bang

July 5, 2022 — The 2022 Florence Area Fourth of July Celebration took place over the weekend with a variety of activities and events ushering in the first full scale local observance of America’s independence in three years. The red, white and blue were visible all weekend in...
FLORENCE, OR
kpic

Loon Lake opens for weekend day use beginning this weekend

NORTH BEND, Ore. - The Bureau of Land Management has announced the opening of weekend day use at Loon Lake Recreation Site. The day use area will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays starting on July 8, 2022. "There is no potable water...
NORTH BEND, OR
kezi.com

Illegal fireworks turn-in nets hundreds of pounds of fireworks.

EUGENE & SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Eugene and Springfield Police Departments report that their Fireworks Amnesty Day turn-in programs collected nearly 250 pounds of fireworks this year. On July 2 and July 3, the EPD and SPD gave residents the opportunity to turn in any illegal fireworks they may have without...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Oregon Country Fair’s return set to make a splash in Veneta

VENETA, Ore. -- The population of the small town of Veneta, west of Eugene, is roughly 5,000. That figure is expected to double or triple later this week with the return of the Oregon Country Fair. For the first time since 2019 the Oregon Country Fair will be held near...
VENETA, OR
Emerald Media

Eugene's many summer fairs and festivals

Summers can be daunting to college students, as dog days lurk from June to September. However, Eugene and the surrounding areas have many events to offer in the warmer months. Dare to venture beyond air-conditioned spaces? Community events can help combat feelings of isolation and boredom between spring and fall terms.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Springfield police looking for info on BB gun drive-by

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- After a mysterious BB gun shooting that shattered a car window, Springfield police are investigating the incident to try to bring the perpetrator to justice. According to the Springfield Police Department, the incident occurred just after 4:40 p.m. on July 5 between 60th and 64th Avenue in...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
klcc.org

Oregon gun safety measure may make it onto fall ballot

Four weeks ago, the interfaith nonprofit Lift Every Voice Oregon had about 300 volunteers and had collected just a quarter of the signatures they needed to put a gun permit law on the ballot this fall. As of Thursday morning, organizers said 1,500 people from Coos Bay to Pendleton have gathered 115,000 signatures – more than they need to qualify.
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

Recreational Railroading, July 5

Port of Coos Bay and Oregon Coast Railriders to Bring Excursion Rides to the South End of the Coos Bay Rail Line – Included in the City of Coos Bay’s newsletter, July 1. The Oregon International Port of Coos Bay has partnered with the Oregon Coast Railriders and the community to offer excursion rides on the southernmost portion of the Coos Bay Rail Line this summer. While the section of the line from Coos Bay to Coquille is not currently in service, the Port and its partners are excited to provide a recreational opportunity as we work to re-establish rail activity on that section of track. Trips will depart from Sturdivant Park in Coquille and run north for approximately eight miles to Coaledo Hill Road, returning to Sturdivant Park for a scenic 16-mile round trip experience. The Railriders will begin operating on this section of line starting Saturday, July 2 and will run every day until the end of October. Carts can accommodate up to four people, and it is anticipated that each excursion will include at least six carts. There will be three to four excursions running per day. Reservations can be made online or on site, however, on site ticket purchases will be available on a first come first served basis. The Oregon Coast Railriders were founded by Kim and Anita Metlen. Since 2014, they have have established operations in other areas of the Pacific Northwest, beginning in Joseph, Oregon. Since that time, they have initiated rides in Bay City, Wheeler, Shelton, and now on the south coast. The goal of the Railriders is to promote the Oregon Coast and contribute to its economic stability while sharing the splendor of the Oregon. To make a reservation or to learn more, please visit https://ocrailriders.com/. For specific questions, please call 541-910-0981.
COOS BAY, OR
klcc.org

Search for dead orca in coastal Oregon waters ends

An official with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the case surrounding a dead orca floating off the Oregon Coast has been closed, without any successful retrieval of the mammal’s body. In an email to KLCC, NOAA said there have been no more sightings of the carcass since...
NEWPORT, OR
oregoncoasttoday.com

Bored? Have you senior options?

The 60+ Activity Center at the Newport Senior Center continues to provide a varied schedule of classes and events for mature and motivated community members. Learn a new dance, create some art or even start a small business this summer — the sky’s the limit. Let’s talk business...
NEWPORT, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 126W Fatal, Lane Co., July 5

On Saturday, July 2, 2022 at approximately 7:45 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Hwy 126W near milepost 47. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound black Honda Fit, operated by David Parrish (59) of Walton, and a white Ford F150, operated by Jessie Lomelli (31) of Eugene, turned left from Territorial Road onto Hwy 126W and struck a male pedestrian who was crossing the roadway against the crosswalk lights. The male pedestrian, who has not been identified, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Parrish and Lomelli were uninjured. Hwy 126W was affected for approximately 3 hours. OSP was assisted on scene by Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Veneta Fire Department and ODOT.
LANE COUNTY, OR
yachatsnews.com

Fire damages house in Bayshore community Saturday night

WALDPORT – A fire that heavily damaged a house in the Bayshore community Saturday night is believed caused by improperly disposed fireworks. Firefighters and volunteers from three departments – Seal Rock, Central Oregon Coast and Yachats – responded to the blaze at 2509 Oceania Drive at 10:13 p.m. Saturday. The fire started next to a shed, which ignited the shed and spread to the back wall of the house. Firefighters knocked down the blaze on the exterior and then entered the house to fight it from the inside.
oregontoday.net

Attempted Murder Charge, July 6

CCSO release – Date / Time: 06/30/22 5:30 p.m.; Case Number(s): S2216998; Classification: Attempted Murder, Assault I; Location: 93501 Timber Lane, Coos Bay, Oregon 97420; Suspect(s): Wagoner, Jesse L. 31 years old; Narrative: On July 1, 2022 at approximately 09:00 a.m. a Coos County Sheriff’s deputy responded to Timber Lane in Coos Bay for a report of an assault which had occurred at that location the night prior, but had just been reported to law enforcement. During an investigation, evidence of the assault was found on the property located, and it was believed the suspect, 21 year old Jesse L. Wagoner of Coos Bay was hiding inside a fifth wheel trailer on the property. The investigation also revealed a female victim had been significantly burned inside of a vehicle and subsequently been life flight (transported) to a Portland area hospital for serious burns sustained from the incident. Because of the serious nature of the call, a major crimes team call was activated. While additional officers were arriving at the Timber Lane address and an application for a search warrant was being completed to search the trailer, the suspect (Mr. Wagoner) ignited the trailer on fire from inside. Officers on scene took swift action and chose to enter the trailer, extinguishing the fire and ultimately saving the suspect’s life. The single occupant of the trailer Jesse L. Wagoner was taken to Bay Area Hospital for evaluation and later transported to the Coos County Jail on the charges of Attempted Murder and Assault I. This investigation is on-going.
COOS BAY, OR

