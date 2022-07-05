ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coralville Police officer dies while on duty

Cover picture for the articleA Coralville Police sergeant suffered a fatal heart attack immediately after responding to the child shooting incident on...

Coralville Police announce funeral arrangements for officer who died on duty Sunday

The Coralville Police Department has announced funeral arrangements for Sergeant John Williams, who died due to a medical incident while on duty Sunday. Visitation services will be held Sunday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral services are scheduled to take place Monday at 10:00 a.m. Both events will take place at Grace Community Church located at 2707 Dubuque Street NE in North Liberty.
Johnson County Sheriff releases details of GuideLink arrest

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office has released further details on the incident at the Guidelink Center on Southgate Avenue and a subsequent incident at the Capitol House Apartments on South Dubuque Street Tuesday. Law enforcement was called to the Center around 2pm after an individual came into the building...
Iowa City man accused in forgery case

An Iowa City man wanted after a forgery incident in November has been taken into custody. According to the criminal complaint, the victim was approached by 23-year-old Eric Flowers of Davis Street, who told her that he needed to cash some checks but not having his own bank account to do so. Flowers allegedly offered the woman some money if she would help him.
NL firefighters respond to kitchen blaze

North Liberty firefighters responded to a kitchen blaze Tuesday morning. According to a news release from the North Liberty Fire Department, crews were dispatched to 60 Penn Oaks Drive just before 10:15am for a building fire alarm. North Liberty Police units were the first to arrive and reported smoke inside the building. They immediately began evacuating occupants.
Scott County Dems say ‘extremists’ used ‘physical tactics’ to bully them in parade by throwing water balloons at them

The Scott County Democrats are crying foul over children throwing water balloons at them during a Fourth of July parade. “On Sunday, as the Scott County Democrats walked in the annual Bettendorf Independence Day Parade, area radicalized right extremists made a show of intimidating and bullying our members,” the Scott County Democrats wrote. “The extremists claimed it was ‘all in good fun’ — which is exactly what bullies always say.”
Every summer, lease gaps leave Iowa City renters scrambling for housing and storage

Paul Holdefer faced a worrying prospect. The University of Iowa graduate research assistant’s lease was set to expire July 25, a week before his new one began. He tried to negotiate a longer stay in his original apartment, “just to not be unhoused with all my stuff and my partner,” he said, “even offering to prorate rent above what the going rate was.” Weeks later his property managers emailed him back with a resounding no, claiming the carpet cleaning crew needed a full week to get into the apartment and clean, which stretched credulity. Days before he was kicked to the curb, his partner’s coworker said they could stay in his house while he was on vacation.
GRMC Foundation Board Directs Funds to Capstone Behavioral Healthcare Center in Grinnell

GRMC Foundation Board Directs Funds to Capstone Behavioral Healthcare Center in Grinnell. (GRINNELL, IA – July 6, 2022) On June 29, 2022, Jennifer Havens, CEO of UnityPoint Health® – Grinnell Regional Medical Center (GRMC), and Donna Fischer, director of development of GRMC Foundation, presented a check in the amount of $13,511.80 to Capstone Behavioral Healthcare. Receiving the check was Julie Smith, center director, and Nicole Vermeer, office manager, at Capstone’s clinic in Grinnell. The donation will be used to help recruit and retain therapists at Capstone to ensure timely access to compassionate mental health care.
Death Notice: Stephen Quinn

A funeral Mass for Stephen R. Quinn, 77, of Durant, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Wilton. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service on Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in the Durant Cemetery. Bentley Funeral Home, Durant, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Monticello’s Main Street group readies for more

The excitement is in the air as Monticello’s Main Street Iowa committee prepares for their in-person presentation in Des Moines on July 14. In early June, the group received word they were chosen as one of five communities to present their case to the Main Street Iowa (MSI) steering committee through the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA).
New statewide ATV/UTV law takes effect July 1

Bobby Krum and Scott Minzenmeyer, members of the Jones County ATV/UTV club, Blue Cut Trailblazers, met with the Jones County Supervisors during their June 28 board meeting to highlight a new state law. On July 1, the State of Iowa’s new ATV/UTV law took effect. Minzenmeyer, owner of Recreational Motorsports...
Blues & BBQ returns to North Liberty this weekend

After two years of COVID cancellations, Blues & BBQ returns to North Liberty this Saturday. The 13-hour festival kicks off in Centennial Park (1565 St. Andrews Dr) at 10 a.m., with more than a dozen stands offering not only barbecue but sweet treats such as ice cream and shaved ice to help people stay cool under the summer sun.
