I'll begin this week's All Songs Considered with the song Sylvan Esso's Nick Sanborn tells us is his "favorite thing we've made so far as a band." The song is called, "Your Reality." Then I take us to the hills and some mountain music from the learned and talented teenage banjo picker Nora Brown. Nora's version of the Fred Cockerham song "Little Satchel" is from her third album coming in August called, Long Time To Be Gone. If you enjoy the ethereal folk sounds of Joan Shelley, then I am hoping you'll love the album I've had on repeat from Lindsay Clark called Carpe Noctem. The song "Evening Star" from the album also includes the spacious guitar of William Tyler.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO