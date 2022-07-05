ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine-Russia crisis update: Ukrainian soldiers in need of communication devices

By Hayley Boyd
Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joined Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia crisis, including peoples’ mental health during the war and the lack of communication devices between Ukrainian soldiers. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, ukrainianfreedomnews.com . To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts to distribute supplies throughout Ukraine, click here .

