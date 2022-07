NITRO, W.Va. — Construction on a new Interstate 64 bridge is expected to be completed this fall, according to a West Virginia Division of Highways representative. Crews began working on improvements to the Nitro-St. Albans bridge in April 2021. The $225 million project includes widening the interstate between the U.S. Route 35 interchange and the Nitro interchange. Officials have said the project is directed at improving traffic volume and providing drivers with additional safety.

NITRO, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO