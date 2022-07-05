4th stimulus check update 2022 — Americans to receive direct payments of up to $1,700 this month — see exact date

DIRECT payments worth up to $1,700 from their state will provide additional financial assistance to millions of Americans this month.

To counteract inflation-related price increases, five states are redistributing money to citizens.

Up to $1,700, $600, and $250 in total will be distributed statewide in Maine, Oregon, and Indiana, respectively.

These payments are based on income and tax filing status.

Eligible Residents of Chicago, Illinois, may request cash for their transportation and gas cards each month.

In Johnson County, Iowa, between 2,300 and 2,400 eligible individuals are anticipated to receive $1,400 stimulus funds this month.

Read our stimulus live blog for the latest news and updates…

New Jersey’s $40million stimulus effort

Using funds from the American Rescue Act, New Jersey lawmakers launched the Excluded New Jerseyans Fund — a $40million package designed to provide relief to undocumented immigrants affected by the Covid pandemic.

Successful single applicants were in line for a check worth up to $2,000, while families with an income of less than $55,000 could get $4,000.

The deadline for applications was February 28.

Bonus checks in Massachusetts

Payments worth $500 for eligible workers in Massachusetts were set to go out this month.

The funds will be provided under Massachusett’s Essential Employee Premium Pay program.

Eligibility is determined by 2021 income.

$250 child tax credits began July 1 in Connecticut

Applications for $250 child tax credits, which come in the form of a tax rebate, opened in Connecticut.

They will remain open from June 1 to July 31.

Connecticut families may claim up to three credits, worth $250 each.

The payments come as Connecticut’s record-smashing budget surplus has come to light.

The tax rebates are part of an updated budget plan, which kicked in on July 1.

New Mexico relief payments up to $2,000

The New Mexico Taxation & Revenue Department and Human Services Department (HSD) has partnered to deliver income tax rebates and economic relief to taxpayers.

The one-time rebates are worth up to $2,000.

The payments will be issued by July 31.

Hawaii’s tax rebate proposal

Hawaii Governor David Ige submitted a tax rebate proposal in January.

The proposal will allow every Hawaii taxpayer earning less than $100,000 to receive $300.

Those earning more will be sent $100.

The state of Hawaii approved the rebate in May, but final details have not yet been released, as reported by Forbes.

Who is eligible for Maine rebate checks?

To qualify for a rebate check, residents in Maine must meet a few requirements.

For instance, an individual must not exceed $100,000 in income, while heads of the household and couples can make up to $150,000 and $200,000 respectively.

These will be based on 2021 tax returns.

You also must not be claimed as a dependent on another’s tax return to qualify for the rebate.

Thousands of Maine residents eligible

About 200,000 tax rebates are set to go out each week in Maine for the next several weeks.

Roughly 858,000 Maine residents are eligible.

Those who are a part of the first batch of payments may already be seeing checks in the mail.

How much are the Maine checks?

The tax rebates are worth $850 per individual and $1,700 for the average family.

“Maine people who have already filed their 2021 Maine tax return are expected to receive their check by mid-July,” Governor Mill’s office said.

You can use Maine’s refund status tool to track your payment.

$850 checks in Maine

Maine has started sending rebate checks to thousands of residents.

An estimated 200,000 tax rebate payments will go out every week through at least mid-July, according to Governor Janet Mill’s office.

Most payments would be issued by the end of the month.

Maine residents get payments this month

In Maine, about 850,000 residents are set to get $850 rebate checks.

To qualify, an individual’s income must not exceed $100,000, while heads of the household and couples can make up to $150,000 and $200,000 respectively.

The payments are based on 2021 tax returns.

The first round of checks has already been sent out, according to the state.

College federal loan payment freeze

For those who owe loans for college, the government froze all federal loans until August 2022.

There have been several extensions of the freeze since Covid-19 shut the country down in March 2020.

The White House previously said that there will be no more freeze extensions, and borrowers were preparing to resume payments in January 2022.

However, President Biden has since announced additional delays in the repayments starting up again.

Will the government forgive college loans?

President Biden publicly said during his campaign that he supported up to $10,000 in federal loan forgiveness.

However, the government has not yet forgiven debt for most borrowers, and the president has not recently shared any plan for it.

Some Democrats in Congress are pushing for up to $50,000 of loan forgiveness for borrowers.

Nearly half of Americans report negative mental health effects

According to Bankrate’s April 2022 Money and Mental Health report, over 40 percent of US adults state money is negatively impacting their mental health.

The top sources of stress are reportedly price spikes seen in gas prices, energy bills, and grocery costs.

Supply chain issues and global uncertainty are among other stressors reported.

Financial stress causing Americans anxiety

States across the nation have been offering aid to their residents, many in the form of tax rebates.

However, as the federal stimulus checks seemingly come to an end, Americans are reportedly feeling stressed.

According to the American Psychological Association’s latest Stress In America Survey, Americans are feeling anxious about their finances.

“Eighty-seven percent of Americans said that inflation and the rising costs of everyday goods is what’s driving their stress,” said Vaile Wright, senior director of health care innovation at the American Psychological Association.

Study finds Americans financially struggling

According to CNBC, if an event like the pandemic “were to happen today, many people would still struggle financially.”

The Bipartisan Policy Center, the Funding Our Future group, and Morning Consult conducted a new survey, which yielded these results.

Considering that these government-issued direct transfers have all but disappeared, the poll found that 42 percent of working Americans are either very or somewhat financially insecure.

Amount of stimulus checks issued

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) said it issued more than 175million checks worth $400billion, as of December 2021.

In 2020, the IRS issued 162million stimulus checks.

And more than 147million second-round stimulus checks have been issued, according to the IRS.

Stimulus payments in Ohio, part three

More than 7million Ohio residents would benefit from the proposal.

According to Whaley, $350 would cover what the average resident pays in gasoline taxes, “plus extra money for other essentials”.

As of June 14, a gallon of gasoline cost $5.04 on average in Ohio, according to AAA.

Stimulus payments in Ohio, continued

The Scioto Valley Guardian reported that Ohio will receive $2.68billion in funding from the next round of American Rescue Plan payments.

These funds will cover the cost of the payments.

Whaley’s plan would send $350 to individuals earning less than $80,000 annually, and $750 to couples making no more than $160,000.

Stimulus payments in Ohio

A gubernatorial candidate in Ohio has announced her intention to send out $350 stimulus payments to fight inflation.

In an interview with the Scioto Valley Guardian, Democratic nominee Nan Whaley shared her plan to help Ohio residents handle soaring costs.

Whaley easily won the Democratic primary for governor of Ohio, earning 65.1 percent of the vote in the state’s May 3 primary.

However, she faces stiff competition against incumbent Governor Mike DeWine in the general election.