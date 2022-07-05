NFL star Demaryius Thomas had degenerative brain disease CTE when he died aged just 33

FORMER Denver Broncos star Demaryius Thomas has posthumously been diagnosed with a degenerative brain disease.

The wide receiver, 33, was found dead at his home in Roswell, Georgia in December last year.

Thomas suffered seizures following a car accident in 2019 Credit: Getty

He won the Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos Credit: Getty

He was sixteen days short of his 34th birthday and had suffered seizures following a car accident in 2019.

Boston University doctors believe that Thomas was suffering from a Stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy - or CTE - at the time of his death.

The diagnosis for CTE can only be achieved with a brain evaluation after a patient has deceased.

But seizures aren't typically a symptom, suggesting that NFL star Thomas was potentially suffering from two conditions at once.

Dr Ann McKee told the NY Times: "[Thomas] had two different conditions in parallel."

Thomas spent nine seasons with the Denver Broncos after being drafted in the first round of the 2010 Draft.

He won the Super Bowl in Colorado and caught 63 touchdowns over the course of his career.

After leaving Denver in 2018, he had short stints at Houston Texans, New England Patriots and New York Jets.

Thomas announced his retirement from football just months before his death, with his seizures intensifying to the point where he was unable to play.

The coroner's office in Fulton County, Georgia is yet to rule on Thomas' exact cause of death.