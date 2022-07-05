ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Germany considers aid for struggling energy firms

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago

BERLIN — (AP) — The German government has drawn up a plan that would allow it to aid struggling energy companies more easily — a move that comes amid efforts to shore up Uniper, Germany's biggest importer of Russian gas.

The plan, approved Tuesday by the Cabinet but still requiring parliamentary approval, aims to give the government new and more flexible tools to tackle a potential shortage of gas and prevent market chaos as tensions with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine rise.

Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck, who is also the economy and climate minister and responsible for energy, said Germany must prepare for a possible escalation of problems on the gas market.

"This is about doing everything to maintain basic supplies next winter and keeping energy markets running as long as possible, despite high prices and growing risks," Habeck said in a statement. The new proposal includes rules similar to those under which the government took a stake in airline Lufthansa as part of efforts to stabilize it in the early phase of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, Uniper downgraded its financial outlook for this year, pointing to a sharp reduction in gas deliveries by Russia's Gazprom in recent weeks that has forced it to buy substitute supplies at significantly higher prices. "Since Uniper cannot yet pass on these additional costs, this results in significant financial burdens," it said.

Uniper said it was “examining how the liquidity of the company can be further secured” and was discussing “possible stabilization measures” with the German government. It added that “a number of instruments” could be considered for that. The government hasn't yet detailed how it might help Uniper.

On June 23, Habeck activated the second phase of Germany's three-stage emergency plan for natural gas supplies, warning that Europe's biggest economy faces a crisis and storage targets for the winter are at risk after Russia reduced deliveries.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

‘The whole market is in danger of collapsing’: Germany warns of a ‘Lehman moment’ if Russia cuts off natural gas to Europe

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Germany is one step closer to having to ration its gas usage as supply from Russia starts to dry up, and the country’s top economic affairs official is warning that it could lead to an even larger economic spillover effect.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AOL Corp

The best way to lower oil and gas prices

President Biden is taking baby steps in his effort to lower oil and gasoline prices: Calling for a gas-tax holiday that will probably never happen. Sending “stern messages” to U.S. oil and gas producers. Releasing oil from the strategic reserve. Browbeating Saudi Arabia to produce more oil. At...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gazprom#Energy Company#Russian#Cabinet#Lufthansa
24/7 Wall St.

America Braces For $380 Oil

Oil prices, at just above $100 a barrel, have driving gas prices above $5 based on a gallon of regular nationwide. In some states, the number is closer to $6 a gallon. Oil prices also affect other parts of the economy. Jet fuel price spikes have cut into airline profits. Oil is used in petrochemicals […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
International Business Times

Oil From U.S. Reserves Head Overseas As Gasoline Prices Stay High

More than 5 million barrels of oil that were part of a historic U.S. emergency oil reserves release aimed at lowering domestic fuel prices were exported to Europe and Asia last month, according to data and sources, even as U.S. gasoline and diesel prices touched record highs. The export of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Germany’s union head warns cutting off Russian gas could topple major industries

The head of the German Federation Trade Unions (DGB) warned Sunday that major industries in the country were at risk of collapsing if Russian natural gas were to be cut off. "Because of the gas bottlenecks, entire industries are in danger of permanently collapsing: aluminum, glass, the chemical industry," Yasmin Fahimi told newspaper Bild am Sonntag in an interview. "Such a collapse would have massive consequences for the entire economy and jobs in Germany."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
International Business Times

Oil Prices Ease On Recession Fears, Headed For 3rd Weekly Loss

Oil prices eased on Friday as lingering fears of a recession demand weighed on sentiment, putting the benchmarks on track for their third straight weekly losses. Brent crude futures were down 20 cents, or 0.2%, at $108.83 a barrel by 0428 GMT, giving up earlier gains of over $1. WTI...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
106K+
Followers
115K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy