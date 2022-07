TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Kansas boaters were arrested by game wardens over the July 4 holiday weekend for drinking and boating. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says over the July 4 holiday weekend, game wardens participated in Operation Dry Water to prevent boating under the influence. It said wardens patrolled lakes, rivers and reservoirs to target impaired boat operators and safety violations to keep Kansans safe while on the water.

1 DAY AGO