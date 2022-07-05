ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park mayor tries to comfort her community after a gunman killed 6 people

NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Nancy Rotering, the mayor...

Connecticut Public

After the Highland Park shooting, the focus shifts to the victims and their families

We're learning about those who were killed at a July 4 parade in Highland Park, Ill. - a synagogue teacher, a businessman visiting from Mexico, and a couple whose 2-year-old was found wandering the street alone after the toddler's parents were fired on from the rooftop above them. Little Aiden McCarthy was later returned to family members by police who responded to the chaotic aftermath. During a press conference yesterday, Mayor Nancy Rotering tried to shift public attention from the suspected gunman to the seven individuals who were killed.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Connecticut Public

The online history of the Highland Park suspect reveals a fascination with violence

In Highland Park, Ill., the suspect in the July Fourth parade shooting was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder. And the Lake County prosecutor says he expects the accused 21-year-old will face more charges. Investigators believe he planned this mass killing for weeks, that he climbed onto a roof and used a high-powered rifle to fire more than 70 rounds into the crowd below. And he wore women's clothing and possibly a wig to hide his identity. He purchased that rifle legally, along with four other weapons. And this was after police were called to his home twice over threats of violence and suicide in 2019. The accused killer also posted online a lot - the content often violent. Researchers say it fits into an emerging profile of new extremist activity online. Joining us now to discuss this is Alex Newhouse. He's the deputy director of the Center on Terrorism, Extremism and Counterterrorism at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies. Alex, welcome to the program.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Connecticut Public

The Highland Park suspect breaks the mold on violent extremists

Moments after law enforcement authorities disclosed the name of a "person of interest" in the deadly shooting at a July 4th parade in Highland Park, Illinois, extremism researchers, journalists and some members of the public rushed online. They discovered an extensive trail of digital activity believed to be linked to Robert "Bobby" Crimo III, now the named suspect in the mass shooting. But sifting through the trove of memes, photos, music, rap videos and more, extremism experts agree: There is no clear political or ideological motivation.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Connecticut Public

The latest on the investigation into the Highland Park July Fourth shooting

Prosecutors in suburban Chicago have filed the first charges against a suspect in yesterday's mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Ill. Authorities now say seven people were killed and dozens of others were injured, so the suspect is charged with seven counts of first-degree murder. And prosecutors say they will likely file dozens of additional charges. NPR's David Schaper joins us now from Highland Park. Hi, David.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Highland Park, IL
Connecticut Public

Shooting eye witness on the significance of the Highland Park July Fourth parade

A mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade today has killed at least six people and wounded dozens of others, according to local police. Law enforcement also says the shooter likely fired from a rooftop. He remains at large. The violence happened in Highland Park, Ill. That's a suburb of Chicago. Miles Zaremski was at the parade, and he joins us now. Thank you so much for taking the time to speak with us.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Connecticut Public

At least 6 are dead after shooting incident in Highland Park, Ill.

There has been another mass shooting, this one earlier today at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Ill. That's a suburb north of Chicago. Earlier today, officials said six people were dead, and at least two dozen were taken to local hospitals. After a massive manhunt, officials now say their person of interest is in custody. NPR's Cheryl Corley is on the scene and joins us now. Hi, Cheryl.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Hartford, CT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

