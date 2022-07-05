ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

The curious case of Maine: The nation's oldest state, yet the only one getting younger

By Maine Public
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's like the plot of a short story — after decades of aging, Maine was the only state in the country that got younger last year. That's according to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau earlier this week. The agency reports...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Government
Connecticut Public

Struggling to afford groceries? These community fridges offer free food, no questions asked.

Around one in every 10 people in Connecticut are food insecure. They don’t have enough food, or nutritionally adequate food and they also lack the security to know that they’ll always be able to eat, according to a definition from the USDA. Many food insecure households don't meet the income requirements for public assistance or are considered income constrained. Data from the United Way shows 38% of Connecticut’s households struggle to meet their basic needs like housing, food, and healthcare —a greater share of this group falls just above the federal poverty line.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Public

NY firm pays $10K state ethics penalty to settle CT case

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A New York-based maritime company has agreed to pay a $10,000 civil penalty to Connecticut regulators who say the firm violated the state’s ethics rules by providing gifts to employees and a board member of the quasi-public Connecticut Port Authority, including NHL tickets, food, drinks and an overnight stay at a Greenwich club.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Public

Mississippi's only abortion clinic has closed its doors for good

It was known as the Pink House, an abortion clinic housed in a pink stucco-clad building in Jackson, Miss. Yesterday, Mississippi's only abortion clinic closed its doors for good. They're packing up their stuff today. The Jackson Women's Health Organization was at the center of the case the Supreme Court used to overturn Roe v. Wade. And earlier this week, a judge rejected the clinic's request to temporarily block the state's trigger law, which, as of today, bans most abortions.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Census Bureau#The U S Census Bureau
wcbm.com

Maryland Goes Shall-Issue, “Good & Substantial” Gone

Today, Governor Larry Hogan ordered Maryland State Police (MSP) to immediately suspend requiring applicants for Wear and Carry Permits to demonstrate a “good and substantial” reason for wanting a permit. This is to bring Maryland into compliance with the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling from the NYSRPA v Bruen case.For far too long, Maryland has prevented the majority of law-abiding citizens from exercising this fundamental right. This persisted as other states went shall-issue over the decades, and even as constitutional carry has reached 25 states in recent years. Now, MSP cannot arbitrarily deny permits to applicants who meet all objective criteria. As a result, more law-abiding citizens will be able to exercise their right-to-carry to defend themselves and their loved ones. The criminals, who have gotten used to menacing the public with impunity, will find fewer and fewer defenseless victims.This important step forward comes as Gov. Hogan’s second term is nearing its end. The General Assembly will still need to permanently correct Maryland’s statute to remove this unconstitutional provision. Maryland’s permit process is still plagued by the onerous requirements and a high processing time that far exceeds those of neighboring Virginia, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania. This will still prevent many Marylanders of limited economic means from acquiring a permit. It is critical that gun owners and Second Amendment supporters remain vigilant going into the election season, and beyond, to make this right more accessible.
MARYLAND STATE
Connecticut Public

What to know about Mass.' new 2025, 2030 'Clean Energy and Climate Plan'

Decarbonizing the Massachusetts economy is no easy task. It involves dozens of programs, policies and other moving parts that must be deployed simultaneously. As mandated in the state’s 2021 climate law, the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs has spent the last year crunching numbers and looking at best practices to come up with a plan to cut emissions.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Connecticut Public

Man charged with mailing more than 100 threatening letters

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man was arrested Wednesday, charged with mailing more than 100 threatening letters to journalists, judges, public officials and other individuals in Connecticut and elsewhere. Federal authorities said the 43-year-old from Hamden has been previously prosecuted, convicted and sentenced for mailing similar threatening letters...
HAMDEN, CT
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Adopts Noncooperation Policy With Outside States That Attempt to Prosecute Women Who Come to Maryland Seeking to Obtain an Abortion

In response to the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy released the following message on Tuesday, July 6:. “As a result of the Supreme Court ruling overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, the State’s Attorney’s Office for Montgomery County has adopted a noncooperation policy with outside states that would attempt to criminalize the conduct of a woman who comes to Maryland to obtain a safe and legal abortion.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
2022 Election Expert

Maryland to vote on 5 ballot measures in 2022

As of July 6, 2022, 5 statewide ballot measures were certified for the ballot in Maryland in 2022. Renaming of the Courts of Appeals and Special Appeals Amendment. Description: Renames the Maryland Court of Appeals to the Supreme Court of Maryland and the Maryland Court of Special Appeals to the Appellate Court of Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
NewsTimes

Connecticut ride share drivers frustrated with picking up at Bradley and demand change

Ride share drivers rarely cross paths. A typical workday is never the same. They don’t have a route or even a set range. The app tells them where to go, and they follow. However, at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, drivers from all over the state find themselves in the same “queue.” Frustrations and complaints among drivers who met in the cellphone lot at BDL came to a head Wednesday when about 25 rallied in East Hartford and drove a caravan to the State Capitol in hopes that lawmakers and the ride share companies would hear their plight.
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS Baltimore

National Gun Law Change Has Led To Increase In Maryland’s Firearm Training Classes

MIDDLE RIVER Md. (WJZ) — Maryland gun shops are seeing an uptick in people registering for wear and carry classes.  Registration is up 1000% and the phones are ringing off the hook following the ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court that changes Maryland’s gun laws by dropping the requirement for applicants to prove “good and substantial use,” a spokesperson at FreeState Gun Range in Middle River said. “I’m getting phone calls 24/7, checking emails 24/7 about this,” Bryan Fletcher, the director of Training at FreeState Gun Range said.  Fletcher said a class that normally runs once a month for 30–35 people now has...
MARYLAND STATE
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy