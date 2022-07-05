ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young South Sudan girls leaving school and being sold into marriage by starving families

CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoung female children in South Sudan are being forced out of school and into marriage as young...

www.cbsnews.com

Appatight
4d ago

Who are the losers who are buying these girls into marriage? Are you that pressed to get married to where you are going to buy a little girl to marry her? This is sad. Little girls having their childhood sold away.

LG.945
4d ago

If it means her having a better life...its a good thing...besides..why the heck is this even news???🤷🏾‍♂️ These people have been selling their daughters into marriages for centuries so knock it off seeking sympathy

Robert Abdullah Quali
4d ago

well their government needs to take care of that it shouldn't be American News we have enough problems over here already

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS News

CBS News

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

