Young South Sudan girls leaving school and being sold into marriage by starving families
Young female children in South Sudan are being forced out of school and into marriage as young...www.cbsnews.com
Young female children in South Sudan are being forced out of school and into marriage as young...www.cbsnews.com
Who are the losers who are buying these girls into marriage? Are you that pressed to get married to where you are going to buy a little girl to marry her? This is sad. Little girls having their childhood sold away.
If it means her having a better life...its a good thing...besides..why the heck is this even news???🤷🏾♂️ These people have been selling their daughters into marriages for centuries so knock it off seeking sympathy
well their government needs to take care of that it shouldn't be American News we have enough problems over here already
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 135