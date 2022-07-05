ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

River Dragons clinch first half division championship

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article-0- The Alton River Dragons fell to Cape Girardeau Catfish (MO), 10-8 on Monday night at Gordon Moore Park. Alton drops...

advantagenews.com

River Dragons lose at Cape Girardeau, rematch tonight

-0- The Alton River Dragons lost at Cape Girardeau (MO), 12-2 last night in an 8 inning game in Prospect League baseball. The River Dragons have now lost 3-games in a row overall and have started the second half of the season at 0-and-2. Overall records: Alton (18-15), Cape Catfish...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
advantagenews.com

Alton Post 126 plays at home the next two nights

Tonight (WED) - Union (MO) @ Alton. Alton played in the Washington (MO) Tournament over the holiday weekend. Post 126 was in the third place game Sunday after splitting a pair of games in pool play (SAT) at the Washington (MO) Post 218 Tourney >>. *Pool play (SAT):. Ballwin (MO)...
ALTON, IL
FOX 2

Jay retires in St. Louis, hosting charity event

Former Cardinals and recently retired baseball player Jon Jay is hosting a fundraiser this Sunday. Jay has started a new local foundation, the Jay Family Foundation to benefit local youth. Jay reflects on his time with the Cardinals. He played in St. Louis from 2010-15. In retirement, Jay has moved to the area, his wife […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

East Alton District joins "Oiler Nation"

The East Alton School District #13 has announced it is joining Oiler Nation. The district will fully engage in Oiler Nation starting the 22-23 school year with the mascot of all of the district’s schools being the Oilers and official school colors changing to maroon and gold. Oiler Nation also includes districts #14 and #15.
EAST ALTON, IL
Alton, IL
Alton, IL
KMOV

Cardinals announce $4.50 ticket flash sale

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Cardinals are partnering with Budweiser to celebrate Yadier Molina and Adam Wainright’s careers with a two-day flash sale. The “Best Buds” flash sale will fun from Thursday at 10 a.m. to Friday at 11:59 p.m. Fans can purchase loge, pavilion, and terrace seats for any remaining home games at Busch Stadium for $4.50.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Zona Faye Stegall

Zona Faye Stegall, 83 of South Roxana, passed away at 8:35 a.m. Monday, July 4, 2022 in Lebanon, TN with family by her side. Faye was born December 21, 1938, in Sesser, IL. She was a daughter of the late Alvin Edward and LeVerne (Taylor) Hannis Boswell. In 1952, her...
SOUTH ROXANA, IL
KMOV

Collinsville man drowns on Meramec River near Meramec State Park

FRANKLIN COUNTY (KMOV) - A man from Collinsville, Illinois drowned on the Meramec River Monday afternoon. Missouri State Highway Patrols says 25-year-old Uriel Ramirez jumped into the river off a bluff and could not be rescued by bystanders. Firefighters said they found his body around 5:30 p.m. near the Meramec State Park Boat Ramp.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Debra Barrell

Debra Denise Barrell nee: Agers, 63, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 in her home surrounded by family. She is survived, and will be deeply missed, by her son: Billy Wilson of Alton; future daughter-in-law: Leah Spratley of Alton; her mother: Anna Jewel Agers (Jolly) of Granite City; 5 sisters: Carol (David) Krull of Jackson, Missouri, Vicki Townsend of Granite City, Wanda Schrader (Ken Thurmond) of Blackwell, Missouri, Betty (Garry) Sanders of Madison, and Ruth Ann DeRosa of Granite City; 3 brothers: Robert Rayburn (Janice Null) of Granite City, David Lee Agers (Kristie Mathis) of Granite City, and Ken (Carol) Agers of Glen Carbon; her significant other: Rodger Eller of Granite City; life-long best friend: Sherrie Est of Granite City; and many nieces and nephews and her large, extended family. She was also anxiously anticipating meeting her first grandchild, Oakleigh Reign Wilson, in December.
GRANITE CITY, IL
nomadlawyer.org

St. Louis: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In St. Louis, Missouri

If you want to explore the rich history of St. Louis, visit the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis. This building dates back to the nineteenth century and was the site of the pivotal Dred Scott case. Inside, you will see a collection of beautiful mosaics and learn about the city’s history. The museum, which is located inside the cathedral, includes exhibits about the city’s history. For a unique perspective on St. Louis, head to the nearby Museum of African American History.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Sheila Lawson

Sheila Ann Lawson, 66, of Granite City, IL died on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at her home. She was born on December 22, 1955 in St. Louis, MO to Garth Harmon Lawson and Charlene (Walley) Miller. Sheila worked for many years as a custodian for the Parkway School District in...
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Mary Demster

Mary Alice (nee Kovarik) Demster, age 79 of Glen Carbon, IL, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at her home. Mary was born on August 25, 1942 in East St. Louis, IL, a daughter of the late Vincent and Dorothy (nee Burgdorf) Kovarik. On December 29, 1962, Mary Kovarik...
GLEN CARBON, IL
advantagenews.com

Carroll "Jim" Choat

Carroll James “Jim” Choat, 82, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 12:54 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, 2022 at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon. He was born December 15, 1939 in Malden, Missouri, a son of the late Harlon and Dora (Chandler) Choat. He married the love of his life, Nancy L. (Naughton) Choat on February 4, 1967 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wood River and she survives. James retired from Union Pacific Railroad in December 1999 after 40 years of dedicated service as a systems analyst. He proudly served his country with the United States Army and was a 30 years dedicated member of the Granite City Elks Lodge #1063 where he had served as Chaplain for nine years and awarded Elk of the Year for two years. He was also a faithful member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wood River and was a loyal season ticket holder for the St. Louis Cardinals and Rams. He enjoyed his days of gardening, cooking, working word puzzles, traveling and watching sports. He cherished his family and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife of 55 years, he is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, James “Brad” and Stacey Choat of Granite City; a daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Eric Johnson of Granite City; four grandchildren, Dustin and Sydney Choat and Alex and Ben Johnson; a sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Ronnie Smith of Granite City; a sister-in-law, Anita Williams of Godfrey; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Roger Choat and Lee Roy Choat and two sisters, Wilma Choat and Viola Choat. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Friday, July 8, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a Elks Service at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Irwin Chapel on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. with Reverend Mike Rayson officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to the Granite City Elks Lodge #1063 and may be accepted at the funeral home.
GRANITE CITY, IL
St. Louis American

Alton is ‘Goins’ places

Mayor David Goins is in his second year as leader of the historic Missouri River town, and he tells the St. Louis American there has been a learning curve and proud moments. He has big plans for “this small yet mighty town.”. “My experience and background prepared me for...
ALTON, IL
feastmagazine.com

Explore a bevy of food trucks in one Cottleville spot this summer with Frankie Martin’s Garden

The newest food truck garden from the team behind 9 Mile Garden, Frankie Martin’s garden, is now open on the former homestead of the eponymous Cottleville, Missouri, resident. Martin was known around town for driving his John Deere tractor everywhere and his mean coleslaw recipe that is still served at local fish fries today. In addition to a range of food trucks offering everything from sliders to salads, you’ll find a wine and whiskey bar located in Martin’s original home and a parking lot specifically for golf carts. “One of my primary things [I consider], aside from just overall quality, is diversity of the lineup and representing different cuisines,” managing partner Brian Hardesty says. “It’s very important to me to be as diverse as possible.”
COTTLEVILLE, MO
advantagenews.com

Emergency repairs planned for portion of Fosterburg Road

A portion of Fosterburg Road is in need of emergency repairs, so the City of Alton will begin tomorrow. The northbound lanes from IL 255 to Wolf Road will be closed until about noon to prepare for a bigger job to follow. Alton Public Works Director Mike Parsons tells The...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Robert Binger

Robert Leroy Binger, 60, of Lake City, FL and formally of Collinsville, IL died on Saturday, July 2, 2022 from injuries sustained in an airplane crash near St. Jacob, IL. He was born on October 3, 1961 in St. Louis, MO to Melvin and Ruth Ann (Haar) Binger. The loving...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Terry Moore

Terry Joseph Moore, 67, formerly of Wood River, passed away June 28, 2022 at his residence. Born October 15, 1954 in Wood River, he was the son of Carter E., Jr. "Shorty" and Phyllis J. (Myers) Moore. He had worked as an assembly man for Chrysler before retiring. Surviving are...
WOOD RIVER, IL
advantagenews.com

Steven Blair, Sr.

Steven Andrew Blair, Sr., 68, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born September 10, 1953 in Alton, he was the son of Charles Blair and Charlein (Elder) Schneider. A U.S. Army veteran, he had been employed as a millwright for Laclede Steel. Surviving are two sons,...
ALTON, IL

