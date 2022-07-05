River Dragons clinch first half division championship

Carroll James “Jim” Choat, 82, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 12:54 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, 2022 at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon. He was born December 15, 1939 in Malden, Missouri, a son of the late Harlon and Dora (Chandler) Choat. He married the love of his life, Nancy L. (Naughton) Choat on February 4, 1967 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wood River and she survives. James retired from Union Pacific Railroad in December 1999 after 40 years of dedicated service as a systems analyst. He proudly served his country with the United States Army and was a 30 years dedicated member of the Granite City Elks Lodge #1063 where he had served as Chaplain for nine years and awarded Elk of the Year for two years. He was also a faithful member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wood River and was a loyal season ticket holder for the St. Louis Cardinals and Rams. He enjoyed his days of gardening, cooking, working word puzzles, traveling and watching sports. He cherished his family and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife of 55 years, he is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, James “Brad” and Stacey Choat of Granite City; a daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Eric Johnson of Granite City; four grandchildren, Dustin and Sydney Choat and Alex and Ben Johnson; a sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Ronnie Smith of Granite City; a sister-in-law, Anita Williams of Godfrey; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Roger Choat and Lee Roy Choat and two sisters, Wilma Choat and Viola Choat. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Friday, July 8, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a Elks Service at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Irwin Chapel on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. with Reverend Mike Rayson officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to the Granite City Elks Lodge #1063 and may be accepted at the funeral home.

GRANITE CITY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO