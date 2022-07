"[The smoke] was trickling up through the stadium out of different pathways. It's a pretty open-air stadium. Where the fire was, it's opened all the way up, so it's going to happen," Fire and EMS Chief John A. Donnelly Sr. told the media, via CBS Sports. "Today with the heat and humidity, the air is dense so it's hard to move smoke out of all the different rooms that are in the basement."

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO