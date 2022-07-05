Report: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Chelsea Are Still Waiting On Raphinha’s Decision Despite Barcelona Interest

Todd Boehly's Chelse side are still waiting for Raphinha's decision despite strong interest from Barcelona.

Late last week, Barcelona's president Joan Laporta said that Raphinha wants a move to Barcelona even though there are other clubs still in the race for him.

Even though the Leeds United winger reportedly wants Barca, the Blues are 'refusing' to give up on the deal .

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

There have also been reports that the Spanish side still haven't agreed a fee with Leeds and that their current bid is made up of instalments.

To make things even more complicated for Xavi's side, Boehly is willing to give Leeds United their full asking price up front, something they have accepted.

Now, there has been a small update on the situation from one of the most reliable transfer journalists around.

IMAGO / News Images

According to Fabrizio Romano, via Blue_Footy , the Blues are still waiting on the Brazilian's decision despite Barcelona's interest.

“For Raphinha, Chelsea are waiting for the player to make a final decision. We know that, as Laporta says Raphinha wants to go to Barça.

"But it’s also important to mention that at the moment, Barcelona still have no full agreement with Leeds.”

