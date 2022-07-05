Report: Chelsea Show Interest In Bayern Munich's French World Cup Winner Benjamin Pavard

French Defender Benjamin Pavard could be leaving the German Champions this summer with Chelsea, Juventus, and Atletico Madrid all showing great interest.

French Defender Benjamin Pavard could be leaving the German Champions this summer with Chelsea, Juventus, and Atletico Madrid all showing great interest.

According to Florian Plettenberg , talks over the World Cup winner's future with Bayern Munich are currently ongoing. Both parties can imagine a departure from the club shortly.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The 26-year-old played a versatile role last season, playing a mixture of right back and centre back this could be something for Thomas Tuchel to look at as the future of Cesar Azpilicueta is still unknown.

The Spanish defender looks keen to join Barcelona after making 474 appearances for the Blues and becoming club captain. The 32-year-old is not the only one pushing for a move to Barcelona, Marcos Alonso is also looking to join the Spanish giants where they will find former teammate Andreas Christensen.

(Photo by Sipa USA)

This may leave Chelsea with an even bigger defensive issue which could tempt the Blues to try and sign the versatile defender. This will add Pavard to the massive list of defenders the Blues look to bring to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea has already made Matthijs De Ligt their primary target to bring in this summer and has been in constant contact with Juventus. However Pavards club Bayern Munich is said to now be one of the favorites to sign the Dutch defender.

Read More Chelsea News