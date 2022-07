We go into every comparison test with an open mind, but in this electric SUV matchup between Hyundai's Ioniq 5 and Toyota's newer bZ4X, the Hyundai was the heavy favorite. After all, it already won a comparison test against its corporate cousin, the slick Kia EV6, and is currently our top pick among electric SUVs in our Ultimate Car Rankings. Turns out we were both right and wrong: Right about which EV would win but wrong about the reasons why. What we found were two exceptionally useful electric cars with their own distinct strengths.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO