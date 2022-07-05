Two solo shows upstairs at BRAF

The first week back at the Southport Yacht Club was extremely successful! Monday, June 27 marked the first day of the sailing program for the 2022 season. While the first day back was a bit overcast and rainy, smiles and laughter still filled the junior building. In the morning class, to kick off every week at the Junior Yacht Club, any new sailors to the program jump in Cozy Harbor for their swim test. This week we had 16 swimmers take on the cold water of Southport, and then all rushed up to the senior building for hot cocoa! The 16 brave young souls were Chapman Brinegar, Audrey Chambers, Cosmina Finn, Max Greene, Zella Greene, Gabriel Harris, Teddy Helming, Andrew Holyoak, Caroline Hopkins, Sabrina Moen, Sebastian Moen, Caroline Stern, Taylor Theroux, Xavier Tineo, Kayla Watts and James Alisson! After the first day of rain, it was only sunshine and beautiful Maine days until Friday.

SOUTHPORT, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO