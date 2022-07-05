ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boothbay, ME

Two solo shows upstairs at BRAF

By June Rose
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn addition to this month’s regular members’ exhibit, Boothbay Region Art Foundation (BRAF) is sponsoring two solo shows in the upstairs area. Gallery One features the memorial show, “Carol Jessen’s Watercolor World.” Carol drove from St. Louis, Missouri to the Boothbay peninsula in 1982 when she attended a watercolor...

Comments / 0

 

boothbayregister.com

Maine Art Gallery: ‘Surroundings’ opens July 16

It’s always fascinating to see how artists interpret their surroundings. The four artists featured in Maine Art Gallery’s upcoming show express not only the observed world, but also the circumstances, conditions, and objects that surround them. Visit the gallery Saturday, July 16 from 4-7 p.m. for the opening...
WISCASSET, ME
boothbayregister.com

Midcoast Conservancy offers paddle series on Damariscotta Lake

Anyone eager to explore Damariscotta Lake is invited to join Midcoast Conservancy for monthly paddles this summer! This unique lake has wonders around every corner. What better way to discover the lake than from the seat of a kayak?. Thursdays from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., through Sept. 1, participants will...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
boothbayregister.com

Home and Garden Tour July 15

Home and Garden tour tickets still available. On Friday, July 15, join us for the ever popular Boothbay Region Garden Club Home and Garden tour. Discover a charming 19th century home with beautiful period garden and other outstanding coastal properties. Pick up your $30 tour ticket at the Boothbay Harbor...
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Café Sci and open house return to Bigelow Laboratory

Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences in East Boothbay recently announced that it will again open its doors for two popular, free events this summer! Its series of Café Sci talks will be at the laboratory at 5 p.m. on Tuesdays from July 12 through Aug. 2, and its open house will be held July 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Novel depicts ham larceny from dog’s view

Dogs are known for wagging their tails, not telling tales. But M.G. Kingsbury is the named author for a Christmas story called “Day of the Dogs” in which he leads a pack of canines in pilfering the holiday ham dinner. “MG” stands for Maximus Gary. The black Lab...
SOUTHPORT, ME
boothbayregister.com

The House of Logan: A downtown staple

The House of Logan has been a staple of downtown Boothbay Harbor for decades. According to Boothbay Region Historical Society, the foundations of the store go back to 1928 when Ethel Drew Logan bought the building on Townsend Avenue, dubbing it the Old Curiosity Shop. The business has undergone many...
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Celebrating Lincoln Home’s 95th with The Boneheads

Help us celebrate 95 years of serving seniors and our Lincoln County community! Our Outdoor Music Events bring community, visitors, old friends, new friends, residents and families together for an amazing evening. Last year, this was a sell out! Bring your lawn chairs. On Thursday, July 14, from 6 to...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
94.3 WCYY

There’s a New Dog-Themed Mini Golf Course in Acton, Maine

A few years ago, mini golf lovers got very excited when a new dinosaur-themed course was being built in Arundel, Maine. As it turns out, Raptor Falls has been a massive hit, delighting families who visit the area with a challenging but fun course featuring animatronic dinosaurs and plenty of adventure. Another themed course, Jungle Adventure in Old Orchard Beach, opened to rave reviews as well, offering visitors a chance to play an indoor course under black lights with some 3D elements to it. Since themed courses have become a hit in Maine, another has burst on the scene in Acton, and it's all about dogs.
ACTON, ME
boothbayregister.com

Summer Events at The Lincoln Home

Save these dates to Help Us Celebrate our 95th Birthday. On July 14, The Boneheads will perform an outdoor evening concert with dancing on our lawn overlooking the River. Delicious offerings from The Salty Boyz and Blazing Tomato food trucks, oysters, ice cream and drinks will be available for purchase.
NEWCASTLE, ME
boothbayregister.com

TOAST TO THE COAST- Linekin Bay Resort- July 13th 4-6PM

This July, MITA will be hosting THREE waterfront parties, all in different regions of the Maine coast. Come enjoy drinks, hors d’oeuvres, raffles, live music, and revelry all in support of MITA!. Single Ticket- $35. Two Tickets- $65. Stewardship Supporter Tickets. (two tickets plus a MITA tumbler!): $150. Super...
MAINE STATE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

62nd Boothbay Region Antiques Show July 9 … but with a twist

The 62nd Boothbay Region Antiques Show & Sale returns to the Boothbay Common this Saturday, July 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a significant change this year. This year’s show will have about 25 dealers from four different states displaying and selling fine antique furniture, country Americana, primitives, jewelry, silver, decorative arts, linens, Christmas antiques, books, and oriental rugs.
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library

Join us Saturday, July 9, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. at the Railway Village Museum for Books in Boothbay, the largest single-day literary event in Maine! This free, family-friendly literary event brings Maine authors and book lovers together. Books in Boothbay is an annual celebration of Maine authors, and the Maine literary tradition.
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Southport Junior Yacht Club

The first week back at the Southport Yacht Club was extremely successful! Monday, June 27 marked the first day of the sailing program for the 2022 season. While the first day back was a bit overcast and rainy, smiles and laughter still filled the junior building. In the morning class, to kick off every week at the Junior Yacht Club, any new sailors to the program jump in Cozy Harbor for their swim test. This week we had 16 swimmers take on the cold water of Southport, and then all rushed up to the senior building for hot cocoa! The 16 brave young souls were Chapman Brinegar, Audrey Chambers, Cosmina Finn, Max Greene, Zella Greene, Gabriel Harris, Teddy Helming, Andrew Holyoak, Caroline Hopkins, Sabrina Moen, Sebastian Moen, Caroline Stern, Taylor Theroux, Xavier Tineo, Kayla Watts and James Alisson! After the first day of rain, it was only sunshine and beautiful Maine days until Friday.
SOUTHPORT, ME
penbaypilot.com

Thomaston draws big crowd for Fourth of July parade

THOMASTON — Hundreds of people lined Main Street in downtown Thomaston on Monday for a Fourth of July parade, an annual tradition the community has missed for the past two years due to the pandemic. Cheers from the crowd, sometimes several rows deep, erupted as the color guard turned...
THOMASTON, ME
boothbayregister.com

A great start to summer

Can you believe it? A Windjammer Days Festival so beautiful that no events were rained out! What a glorious week it was for the 60th with sunshine, tolerable humidity, events galore and throngs of people to enjoy it all. Congratulations to the Windjammer Days Committee, and their volunteers, for a great schedule of events.
MAINE STATE
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Waterfront Maine Estate with a Private Cove

This newly renovated house on the coast of a small town in Maine comes with a barn and waterfront access for boating. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $3,845,000. Size: 4,500 square feet. Bedrooms: 6. Bathrooms: 3 full,...
MAINE STATE
boothbayregister.com

‘Paddle for a Purpose’ raises nearly $20,000

On June 11, an estimated 100 kayakers, paddleboarders and hardy Mainers in canoes met at the Damariscotta Boat Launch for the first annual “Paddle for a Purpose,” a fundraising event dreamed up by the beautiful humans at Carson Douglas Landscape Architecture, Midcoast Kayak, and Glidden Point Oysters. Adventurers with big hearts donated nearly $20,000 to help kids “Get off the Grid and Into Their Hearts” with Hearty Roots’ esteem-building outdoor adventure program! Paddlers got creative as they turned out to support kids in Lincoln County. Participants from Knickerbocker Group in Boothbay brought their best boat flair, adding team flags to their vessels, others wore matching outfits, and even little surfers got into the spirit of the day, dry-surfing on paddleboards at the after-hour party with music by The Gainers, surrounded by raffle items donated by Midcoast businesses and beyond.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Rockland teen honored at Hadlock Field for bravery in fighting leukemia

PORTLAND — As part of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield’s continued commitment to supporting the prevention and treatment of cancer and the work of the Maine Children’s Cancer Program (MCCP), 13-year-old Cameron Frisone was honored as an Anthem Hero at Hadlock for the courage he has displayed battling leukemia at a young age.
ROCKLAND, ME

