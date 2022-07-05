ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Erik ten Hag's Man United revolution is FINALLY underway as Dutch left back Tyrell Malacia becomes the first new face at Old Trafford, completing a £14.6m switch from Feyenoord

By Chris Wheeler for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Tyrell Malacia has become Erik Ten Hag's first signing as Manchester United manager after completing a transfer from Feyenoord worth £12.9million plus another £1.7m in add-ons.

The 22-year-old Holland left back has spent the last two days undergoing a medical at the club's Carrington training base, and United confirmed that he has signed a four-year deal.

A statement read: 'Manchester United is please to confirm that Tyrell Malacia has joined the club, signing a contract until June 2026 with the option to extend for a further year.'

Malacia is United's first recruit under Ten Hag and he will join in time to go on a pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia on Friday.

Malacia, who has made 136 appearances for Feyenoord and five for Holland, said: 'It's an incredible feeling to have joined Manchester United. This is a new chapter for me, a new league with new team-mates and a tremendous manager leading us.

'I know from playing against his teams in the Eredivisie, the qualities that he has and what he demands of his players.

Tyrell Malacia has sealed a £14.6m move to Manchester United, becoming their first signing
Malacia said that he has felt encouraged after holding talks with Ten Hag over his United move

'Whilst I know that I am still young and will continue to develop, I can promise the United fans that I will leave everything on the pitch every time I pull on the red shirt.

'I'll always be thankful to Feyenoord for all they have given to me and my family. None of this would be possible if it wasn't for them.

'Now I'm ready to focus on the future with United, and help my new club achieve success.'

Malacia was pictured with a big smile as he signed his contract alongside Ten Hag, who will be relieved to finally have his first signing secured in the week of the squad jetting off for their pre-season tour.

Malacia promises fans he will 'leave everything on the pitch every time I pull on the red shirt'
In a video shared by Manchester United, Malacia is seen shaking hands with new boss Ten Hag

The club have also verbally agreed terms with free agent Christian Eriksen over a three-year deal and remain in talks over Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong and Ajax centre back Lisandro Martinez.

Speaking on the first recruit arriving, John Murtough, Manchester United football director, said: 'Tyrell is an exciting, dynamic young footballer with excellent experience for his age, including five seasons in the Eredivisie, a European final and full international honours for the Netherlands.

'We look forward to seeing him continue to develop under the guidance of Erik ten Hag and his coaching team in the years ahead.

'Everyone at Manchester United welcomes Tyrell to the club.'

 The 22-year-old saw his reputation soar having made 136 appearances for Feyenoord

Malacia is no stranger to Manchester United having followed them closely as a youngster.

The left back revealed prior to his move that his admiration for Holland and United hero Robin van Persie formed part of his desire to play for the Red Devils one day; a dream that is now reality.

'I always followed Manchester United because Robin van Persie played there as a Feyenoord player. That's why I got an extra feeling with that,' he told Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf.

'In the youth of Feyenoord we played a youth tournament at United and I said: "I will come back here one day". That has now come true and that is of course wonderful.'

Van Persie played for United from 2012 until 2015 and in his first season at the club, spearheaded the team's Premier League title triumph in Sir Alex Ferguson's final season as manager.

 Ten Hag will now see Malacia and Luke Shaw battle to be his starting left back next season

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

