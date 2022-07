BUCYRUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were arrested and drugs, guns and money were seized following a month-long narcotics investigation in Crawford County. The Crawford County Sheriff's Office, along with METRICH, executed a narcotics search warrant at 912 Sherman Street in Bucyrus Thursday. The warrant came at end of a month-long investigation into illegal narcotics being used and sold from the property, the sheriff's office said.

