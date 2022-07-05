ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, IA

Treman Park At North Twin Lake Closed After Reported Drowning Monday

By Nathan Konz
1380kcim.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTreman Park on North Twin Lake in Calhoun County remains closed this (Tuesday) morning following a reported drowning on Monday evening. First responders were dispatched...

www.1380kcim.com

1380kcim.com

Divers Recover Body Of Rockwell City Man Who Drowned Monday At North Twin Lake

Authorities have recovered the body of a Rockwell City man who drowned in Calhoun County’s North Twin Lake on the Fourth of July. According to Calhoun County Sheriff Pat Riley, first responders were dispatched to Treman Park at approximately 5:14 p.m. on Monday after a caller reported that 26-year-old Pablo Arcos Alvaro had been swimming out to a buoy when he began struggling to remain above the surface. Bystanders attempted to reach Arcos Alvaro to provide aid but could not locate him after he slipped under the surface. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Manson Police Department, Manson and Rockwell City Fire Departments, Calhoun County Conservation, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Calhoun County Emergency Medical Services, and the Buena Vista County Dive Team all responded to assist in the search. They called off the effort to recover the body at 9:30 p.m. due to darkness, but it resumed Tuesday at 6:15 a.m. with additional assistance from the Carroll and Crawford County Dive Teams and Denison Fire Department. Divers recovered Arcos Alvaro at the bottom of the lake at approximately 11:54 a.m. The body has been transported to the Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny for an autopsy.
ROCKWELL CITY, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Body of Man Who Drowned in North Twin Lake Recovered

The body of a man who drowned in Calhoun County's North Twin Lake was recovered on Tuesday. According to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, the body of 26-year-old Pablo Arcos Alvaro of Rockwell City was located by a member of the Buena Vista County Dive team shortly before noon on Tuesday.
CALHOUN COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

KCCI.com

Authorities release identity of body recovered at North Twin Lake

CALHOUN COUNTY, Iowa — Calhoun County crews recovered the body of a man who disappeared while swimming Monday off of Treman Park beach. Authorities say 26-year-old Pablo Arcos Alvaro, of Rockwell City, went under the water around 5:15 p.m. and didn't come back up. Calhoun County Sheriff Pat Riley...
CALHOUN COUNTY, IA
1380kcim.com

kiwaradio.com

kscj.com

kicdam.com

KELOLAND TV

Western Iowa Today

1380kcim.com

WHO 13

KCCI.com

nwestiowa.com

kicdam.com

kicdam.com

KCCI.com

theperrynews.com

