City Commission to vote tonight on plan to allocate $550,000 for violence prevention programs in Kalamazoo

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Lynn Ward Gray was appointed by the Battle Creek City Commission on Tuesday night to serve as the next at-large commissioner. Gray will serve until the November election. She received six votes from the commission, enough to receive the appointment. Candidate Kelli Grenfell received...
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo is considering decreasing the penalties for public urination, littering and other violations, by changing them from misdemeanors to civil infractions. The Kalamazoo City Commission on Tuesday, July 5, accepted the recommendation from the city attorney’s office on first reading to change six violations...
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – It should be no surprise that the death rate has spiked in Kalamazoo County in the last two years, but COVID-19 wasn’t the only big killer. County Medical Examiner Joyce deJong D.O. says there was also a spike in homicides, which she says have increased from 19 to 35 since the pandemic began, an increase of over 80%. deJong speculates the rise can be explained by the social upheaval that took place during the pandemic.
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Kalamazoo is considering the idea of a cannabis chamber to promote social equity in the city’s marijuana businesses. The plan was presented by the Community Planning and Economic Development at Tuesday night’s Committee of the Whole meeting. Marijuana businesses in the city would buy into the chamber in exchange for resources to help them fill the social equity requirements of their license, in addition to having input on what the cannabis industry looks like in Kalamazoo. The money raised from the chamber would fund social equity initiatives from the city.
KALAMAZOO, MI — In an effort to reduce blight, provide a community gathering spot and support fledgling entrepreneurs, the Eastside Neighborhood Association is converting a long vacant property. Pat Taylor, executive director of the Eastside Neighborhood Association, told the Kalamazoo Gazette/MLive that the association acquired the property, at 1802...
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) -A bill that would honor a slain law enforcement officer from Kalamazoo County is awaiting the signature of Governor Gretchen Whitmer. House Bill 5720 designates a portion of US-131 in Kalamazoo County as the Sergeant Ryan J. Proxmire Memorial Highway. Sergeant Proxmire, of the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, died August 15, 2021 after being struck by a bullet while involved in a vehicle pursuit the previous evening. He was 39-years-old and was survived by his wife Roanna, and his four children.
KALAMAZOO, MI — The Michigan Attorney General’s Office confirmed Wednesday that it has opened an investigation into a Kalamazoo nonprofit, which had begun fundraising under actor LeVar Burton’s name without the knowledge of the actor. The charity, affiliated with Broncos Kitchen Foundation, was originally called “The LeVar...
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — New street construction projects are scheduled to begin in July as construction season continues in Kalamazoo. Projects will start on Westnedge Avenue, Park Street, North Street, Rose Street, and a detour will take effect on Miller Road as that project progresses. Signed detour routes will be posted as needed.
On the eve of Independence Day, drivers traveling along US-131 in Allegan County were forced to find an alternative route. A stretch of US-131 near mile marker 50 near Plainwell was closed for approximately four hours on Sunday, July 3, as police dealt with a situation. The closure began about...
Police in Cedar Springs are asking for help to identify three young men who broke into two marijuana dispensaries in Cedar Springs in the middle of the night. Take a look at the pictures and video below and maybe you can help catch them. Two Cedar Springs Marijuana Dispensaries Broken...
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A water main replacement project is prompting a boil water advisory to start at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, in Portage. The advisory is in effect on Lovers Lane from I-94 to 300 feet south of Kilgore Road. Officials say that everyone in...
GUN PLAIN TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A portion of U.S. 131 in Allegan County had to be shutdown Sunday evening while police negotiated with a man who was in the roadway. Just after 7:00 p.m. deputies from the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Otsego Police Department and Plainwell Department of Public Safety responded to a call for a subject on the highway on U.S. 131 near the 50 mile marker in Gun Plain Township.
FENNVILLE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A Michigan Department of Transportation $2 million project to resurface approximately five miles of M-89 between I-196 and 58th Street on the west side of Fennville in Allegan County is scheduled to get underway today. MDOT says work also includes culvert replacement between 66th...
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Township of Kalamazoo Police Department reports that Terra Allen has been located and is safe. The Township of Kalamazoo Police Department thanks those who contacted them with information. Original story:. The Township of Kalamazoo Police Department is seeking help in finding a missing...
AP – The father of the jet engine-powered semitruck driver killed during a performance at a southwestern Michigan air show is blaming the explosion on a mechanical failure. The accident happened Saturday during a race between the Shockwave Jet Truck and two airplanes at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival. Springfield, Missouri-based Darnell Racing Enterprises said the custom-built jet truck reaches speeds topping 350 mph and races at air shows across North America.
BARRY COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Barry County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a missing 26-year-old woman has been located and was found to be safe. Authorities made the report at 10:46 a.m. on Monday, July 5. According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, Kirsten...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. -- A South Haven man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly boating under the influence of alcohol on the Black River, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. Marine deputies were on patrol on Saturday when they stopped a 2021 Chaparral pleasure craft for operating...
