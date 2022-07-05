ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LAX Sees Canceled, Delayed Flights Over Holiday Weekend

By City News Service
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A worldwide wave of flight cancellations over the July Fourth weekend was impacting Los Angeles International Airport Tuesday, with seven scrapped flights and 44 flights delayed.

According to the tracking site FlightAware.com, 102 flights into or out of the United States were canceled early Tuesday morning, and another 357 were delayed. That follows eight reported cancellations and 138 delays at LAX on Monday.

The site reported 312 canceled flights and 4,709 delays nationwide on Sunday.

Two flights were canceled Monday at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, but no cancellations were reported at Hollywood/Burbank Airport or Long Beach Airport, according to FlightAware.

Worldwide, 1,375 canceled flights were reported Tuesday morning, along with 7,411 delays. More than 1,800 flights were reported canceled and more than 20,000 delays were reported on Monday.

Airports are seeing a huge boost in passenger numbers this weekend, rising to levels not seen since before the coronavirus pandemic. This is happening as airlines are battling ongoing staffing issues.

LAX officials said they expected to see as many as 115,000 departing passengers passing through the airport each day last Thursday through Saturday, and again this Tuesday and Wednesday. As many as 90,000 departing passengers were anticipated on Sunday and Monday.

"We expect the Independence Day holiday weekend to be the busiest we've had in more than two years, and we want to make sure our guests know about the tools available that can make every part of their journey easier and faster," Justin Erbacci, CEO of Los Angeles World Airports, said in a statement last week.

"Spending just a few minutes online to check traffic conditions, pre-book parking and review any recent communications from your airline can ensure you have a great start or end to your summer vacation," he added.

Airport officials urged travelers to arrive early and check traffic conditions in the terminal area using the Twitter site @FlyLAXstats. Travelers were also urged to book airport parking in advance at parking.flylax.com.

