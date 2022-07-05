Kamala Harris Set To Depart From LAX

Photo : Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Vice President Kamala Harris will leave Los Angeles International Airport aboard Air Force 2 Tuesday morning, bound for Chicago to speak at a teachers union convention.

Harris made the lone Los Angeles-area public appearance of her six-day stay at her Brentwood home Monday, joining her husband Doug Emhoff in a 13- minute visit to a Santa Monica fire station.

Harris and her husband spoke to 14 firefighters at Santa Monica Fire Station No. 2 for about seven minutes, including Harris recounting how she had to be evacuated when wildfires approached her Northern California home.

Harris also said that she and President Joe Biden "have been in close coordination" regarding Monday's shooting in Highland Park, Illinois that left at least six dead and at least 30 wounded.

In a statement issued later Monday, Harris said, "Doug and I are praying for the dozens of people who have been hospitalized and for the loved ones of those who were lost today. We are thankful to law enforcement and the first responders who arrived at the scene today and undoubtedly saved lives.

"Today's shooting is an unmistakable reminder that more should be done to address gun violence in our country."