Man Found Dead on Harbor Freeway ID'd

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The coroner Tuesday released the name of a man whose body was discovered in the slow lane of the southbound Harbor (110) Freeway near Exposition Park.

James Parsons was 40 years old, the coroner's office said. His city of residence was not released.

Parson's body was reported at 2:23 a.m. Monday at the Exposition Boulevard exit, CHP Officer Stephan Brandt said. It appeared multiple vehicles had run over him, Brandt said.

Witnesses reported seeing a vehicle nearby, he said.

All southbound lanes of the Harbor Freeway were shut down in the area for 4 1/2 hours.