ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Man Found Dead on Harbor Freeway ID'd

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A0ciN_0gVBclLw00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The coroner Tuesday released the name of a man whose body was discovered in the slow lane of the southbound Harbor (110) Freeway near Exposition Park.

James Parsons was 40 years old, the coroner's office said. His city of residence was not released.

Parson's body was reported at 2:23 a.m. Monday at the Exposition Boulevard exit, CHP Officer Stephan Brandt said.  It appeared multiple vehicles had run over him, Brandt said.

Witnesses reported seeing a vehicle nearby, he said.

All southbound lanes of the Harbor Freeway were shut down in the area for 4 1/2 hours.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFI AM 640

Authorities ID Man Shot to Death in Compton

COMPTON (CNS) - Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was shot to death in Compton on the Fourth of July. The shooting occurred about 11:20 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of West 134th Place, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Lamar Gant, 49,...
COMPTON, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Mother, Boyfriend Arrested After 7-Year-Old Falls Out Of Moving Vehicle

A mother was arrested after her child allegedly fell out of a moving vehicle Saturday, and was fatally struck by several vehicles, CHP officials said in an update Wednesday. The 7-year-old victim is believed to have fallen out of a 1999 Lincoln Navigator on the northbound 5 Freeway near Weldon Canyon Road, said Officer Josh Greengard, spokesperson for the CHP Office.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Cars
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
Nationwide Report

17-year-old boy dead, 1 person hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision in Winnetka (Los Angeles, CA)

17-year-old boy dead, 1 person hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision in Winnetka (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report. On Wednesday morning, a 17-year-old boy lost his life while two other people suffered injuries following a rollover crash in Winnetka. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle collision took place at approximately 9:15 a.m. along the 20100 block of West Parthenia Street [...]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nationwide Report

22-year-old Carlos Hernandez dead after a solo-vehicle crash in Paramount (Paramount, CA)

22-year-old Carlos Hernandez dead after a solo-vehicle crash in Paramount (Paramount, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 22-year-old Carlos Hernandez, of Long Beach, as the man who lost his life following a traffic accident on Wednesday in Paramount. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle crash was reported at approximately 12:25 a.m. on the southbound 710 Freeway at Rosecrans Avenue [...]
PARAMOUNT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freeway
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in 710 Freeway Crash

A man was killed Wednesday when a car crashed off the side of the Long Beach (710) Freeway in Paramount and went down an embankment. The crash was reported about 12:25 a.m. on the southbound 710 Freeway at Rosecrans Avenue, the California Highway Patrol reported. Carlos Hernandez, 22, of Long...
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman, Boyfriend Arrested in Death of Woman’s 7-Year-Old Daughter

A woman and her boyfriend were arrested in connection with the death of the woman’s 7-year-old daughter, who fell from a moving vehicle onto the northbound Golden State (5) Freeway over the weekend, authorities said Wednesday. The girl was fatally injured about 3:40 a.m. Saturday near Weldon Canyon Road,...
LANCASTER, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS LA

Woman struck and killed on 10 Freeway near Holt Avenue in West Covina

A woman was fatally hit while walking along the eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway in West Covina Tuesday morning. The crash occurred just after 12:45 a.m. near the Holt Avenue off-ramp, as the woman walked along the slow lane. She was pronounced dead after the scene after being struck by an unknown vehicle. According to a witness statement obtained by California Highway Patrol investigators, the woman was wearing dark clothing.The same witness said that the woman was down in front of a white pickup truck with a camper shell near the right shoulder of the roadway.CHP said that the driver of the truck had gotten out of his vehicle for a moment before getting back into his truck and driving away. A Sigalert was placed into effect at around 1 a.m for the No. 4 and No. 5 lanes until about 5 a.m. 
WEST COVINA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Three Killed in High-Speed Winnetka Crash Identified as Men in Their 20s

Three men in their 20s were identified Tuesday as the individuals killed in a high-speed crash in Winnetka that left six people hospitalized. Steve Orellana Jr., 22, of Reseda, Celestino Fuentes, 22, of Burbank, and Isaiah Sanchez, 23, of Northridge died at the scene in the San Fernando Valley, the Los Angeles County coroner's office said.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
42K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy