Azusa, CA

Man in Unincorporated Azusa Injured by Fireworks

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

AZUSA (CNS) - A man was hospitalized for treatment of injuries he suffered while lighting fireworks near an area bordering Azusa, authorities said Tuesday.

The accident occurred about 9 p.m. in the 18000 block of Glenlyn Drive, said Lt. L. Serrano of the San Dimas Sheriff's Station.

The man suffered lacerations to his face and arms, Serrano said.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital for treatment, he said.

Serrano could not confirm whether the fireworks involved in the accident were illegal.

