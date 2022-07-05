All 53: OL Michael Jordan Profile + Expected Role
OL Michael Jordan
Height: 6'6"
Weight: 315
College: Ohio State
NFL Stats: N/A
Projected 2022 Stats: N/A
Depth Chart Projection: Backup guard
Jordan had a rough start with Carolina a year ago but once he figured things out, he turned out to be one of the team's best interior linemen. I know, that's not saying much, but hey, at least it means he wasn't terrible. Given the additions made to the roster, I don't see Jordan in the starting lineup but he will likely be the first or second guy off the bench if someone were to go down with an injury.
53-Man Roster Status: Likely a lock
I'm not 100% sure how many linemen the Panthers will keep on the 53-man roster, but the coaching staff has been very complimentary of Jordan since he was inserted into the starting lineup last season. He won't be guaranteed a spot, but I'd say the odds of him making the cut are in his favor.
