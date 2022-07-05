ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

All 53: OL Michael Jordan Profile + Expected Role

By Schuyler Callihan
 2 days ago
OL Michael Jordan

Height: 6'6"

Weight: 315

College: Ohio State

NFL Stats: N/A

Projected 2022 Stats: N/A

Depth Chart Projection: Backup guard

Jordan had a rough start with Carolina a year ago but once he figured things out, he turned out to be one of the team's best interior linemen. I know, that's not saying much, but hey, at least it means he wasn't terrible. Given the additions made to the roster, I don't see Jordan in the starting lineup but he will likely be the first or second guy off the bench if someone were to go down with an injury.

53-Man Roster Status: Likely a lock

I'm not 100% sure how many linemen the Panthers will keep on the 53-man roster, but the coaching staff has been very complimentary of Jordan since he was inserted into the starting lineup last season. He won't be guaranteed a spot, but I'd say the odds of him making the cut are in his favor.

MIAMI, FL
All 53: DE Brian Burns Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

NFL Stats: 133 tackles, 55 QB hits, 26 TFLs, 25.5 sacks, eight PBUs, six forced fumbles. Projected 2022 Stats: 54 tackles, 22 QB hits, 15 TFLs, 11.5 sacks. Burns has been so close to reaching double-digit sacks, registering nine in each of the past two seasons. With Haason Reddick no longer in Carolina, it will mean more sacks will be out there for the taking. However, it could also mean more attention will be coming Burns' way. He was double-teamed a lot in 2020 and still reached nine sacks, so this shouldn't be anything new for him.
CHARLOTTE, NC
#Ohio State
Charlotte, NC
