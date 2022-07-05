ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

‘Kinky Boots’ Onstage at Pittsburgh CLO (Thurs., 7/7/22)

KINKY BOOTS (musical) music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper and book by Harvey Fierstein. Pittsburgh CLO July 5 – 10. From Jersey Boys to Hamilton, musicals based on...

Oh, Say Can You Sing?

During the winter months, every executive in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization is thinking about the upcoming season. Chris Serkoch isn’t pondering who’ll bat clean-up, whether a platoon will work in left field, or how she can line up the bullpen. Her concerns, though, are just as vital. Serkoch is wondering who will perform the national anthem on Opening Day.
Pittsburgh's top concerts: July 4-10

Scratchy Blanket. Sat., July 9. 7-8 p.m. Arsenal Park. 255 40th St., Lawrenceville. Free. facebook.com/scratchyblanket. I can’t believe I’m typing this: Pittsburgh indie emo-pop group Scratchy Blanket is calling it quits after four fuzzy, delightful years. They play their last show during the Lawrenceville Art Crawl — let their soft and sweet vocals kiss you goodbye.
Excuses Bar & Grille on South Side to close

There will be no more excuses. And that was sad news to hear for the people who patronize this popular South Side bar. Excuses Bar & Grille will turn out the lights one final time for last call on July 17. After 34 years along Carson Street on Pittsburgh’s South...
Family Fit Perfectly at This Pittsburgh Couple’s Wedding Celebration

When it comes to family, they can often be the heart of what makes one’s wedding day memorable. Leading up to their Nov. 20, 2021 wedding, Andrew Macura and Maria Pallone knew the most important part of their wedding was going to be celebrating with friends and family. In fact, when their photographer, Jenna Hidinger, asked what she should focus her camera on, they said the people.
Founder's daughters revive Tropical Bungalow restaurant in Hempfield

Tom Papinchak said the smoothie was relatively new to Western Pennsylvania when he started selling the fruity concoction in the mid-1990s, first from a mobile thatched-roof kiosk and then at his Tropical Bungalow kiosks in Westmoreland Mall, downtown Pittsburgh and The Galleria in Johnstown. About 10 years later, he moved...
2022 Downtown Food Guide

With the weather warming up and the sun starting to shine more each day, what better time is there than now to come Downtown and find a new favorite restaurant, juice bar, or café? This list is a must-have for those looking to do some quality dining this summer!
KDKA reporter leaving Pittsburgh for Denver

KDKA reporter/anchor Amy Wadas is leaving her hometown station for a new adventure in the Rocky Mountains. Wadas announced Monday on social media that July 14 would be her last day with KDKA-TV, which hired her in 2014. “This was one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever had to make,”...
Backstreet Boys at Star Lake; Swimming Beaches & Swimming Pools; Drive-Ins & Ice Cream (Tues. 7/5/22)

The Backstreet Boys were a cultural touchstone in the late ’90s. Their music is anthemic of the years around the turn of the millennium. Their self-titled debut U.S. release didn’t hit until 1997, yet they still managed to become one of the top 10 best-selling records of the decade thanks to a handful of chart-topping singles. Globally, across nine studio albums they’ve sold over 130 million records, and they still pack arenas when they go on tour. Band members include Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, and Brian Littrell. The group’s latest release is 2019’s, DNA. The album features songs written by Lauv (Charli XCX), Andy Grammer, Stuart Crichton (DNCE) and Mike Sabbath (J Balvin). Look for a BSB Christmas album out this holiday season. 7:30 p.m. The Pavilion at Star Lake. 665 Rt. 18, Burgettstown. (E.C., R.H.)
Fish fry in July, Picklesburgh fun, and more Pittsburgh food news

Described as the "Music Lovers Cafe," this new record store-meets-coffee shop has opened in Lawrenceville, so you can enjoy a classic espresso drink while browsing the aisles for your next favorite album. Fish Fry in July. 400 Cedar Ave., North Side. facebook.com/alleghenyelks. On Fri., July 8, there will be a...
Thousands head to the Point for Fourth of July festivities

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The city of Pittsburgh celebrated the Fourth of July at the Point with festivities and the annual fireworks display. Thousands of people attended the party, which included music, food and activities from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Zambelli provided the famous fireworks show, and there were performances from the East Winds Symphonic Band, Rivers City Brass and Squonk.Before the fireworks, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey thanked the crowd."This is a beautiful crowd," he said. "And you don't know how delighted I am to see everybody back downtown in the city of Pittsburgh."He also remembered the victims of Monday morning's...
Westmoreland happenings: super bingo, community day celebration, turkey dinner

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
Picklesburgh 2022: Everything You Need To Know

Picklesburgh is back this month, with an expanded location, more food vendors, live music, lots of pickle products – and its famous 35-foot Heinz Pickle balloon ready for action. The food festival will take place Friday, July 15 through Sunday, July 17, and will now encompass a larger space,...
PITTSBURGH, PA

