It is not just the Westminster stage that Boris Johnson has announced he is exiting, it is also the global one.His resignation means he will no longer appear at any more all-important, high-profile, summits and meetings. Instead, world leaders will have to deal with a new prime minister. And it is probably the case that few countries or leaders will miss him, except for one. UkraineIf there is a place that laments the downfall of Boris Johnson, it is Ukraine.There he is the most famous foreign leader - bar President Vladimir Putin. In virtually every interview, from civilians fleeing frontline...

EUROPE ・ 19 MINUTES AGO