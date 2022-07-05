What do police officers need to do in a mass shooting situation?

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - We're learning more and more about the suspected gunman in the Highland Park massacre. What was he like as a kid? Were there any warning signs?. FOX 32's Corey McPherrin spoke to Gracie Sclamberg — a young woman who went to school with the suspect from the age of five all the way through high school.
John Howell is joined by Tom Weitzel, Retired Riverside Police Chief who also served as President of NIPAS (Northern Illinois Police Alarm System). Weitzel discusses how NIPAS played a major role in the Highland Park shooting and helped to avoid even further devastation in the community.
PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- The parents of a 14-year-old boy are now pursuing legal action after their son was seen in a viral video getting pinned to the ground by an off-duty Chicago police sergeant in Park Ridge. On Friday afternoon, some suburban teens met outside a Park Ridge...
BROOKFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- A woman has been arrested and charged after police said she made a threat that put Brookfield Zoo into lockdown on Tuesday. The Chicago Zoological Society, which operates Brookfield Zoo, said the Chicago woman was charged Wednesday with one count of disorderly conduct with more charges possibly to follow. She was also evaluated by a crisis worker and sent to a local hospital for possible mental health treatment, the society said.
Kenosha police officers who were at a hospital following up on a shooting that left one person dead and four wounded were informed about a second incident Monday. The first scene was described as “chaotic” with multiple shots fired. The name of the person who was killed hasn’t...
BROOKFIELD, Ill. — Police made an arrest Wednesday after a threat was called into Brookfield Zoo Tuesday evening, causing the facility to lock down. Police said the suspect was located at her home in Chicago and has been charged with one count of disorderly conduct. More charges could come, investigators said. She was also evaluated […]
Mayhem erupted when about 200 people blocked off the Six Corners intersection at about 2:30 a.m, Sunday, July 3, to cheer on drivers doing “donuts” and some members of the crowd attacked responding officers, reportedly throwing fireworks at them. Parts of the mayhem were captured on video that...
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - The 21-year-old suspect in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade mass shooting is believed to have been turned away from a synagogue in the North Shore community in April, according to the head of a Jewish security organization. A man who looks like Robert E....
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - The gunman who allegedly opened fire at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park Monday has been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder. Authorities anticipate to announce more charges in the days to come. Forty-five people were injured or killed in the attack, which was...
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, the suspect in the Highland Park parade shooting Monday was taken into custody Monday evening. WGN Investigates looked into Crimo’s background. Crimo was a prolific poster online where he apparently went by the name “Awake the Rapper.” His videos foretell his alleged violent acts. In one, he appears to dramatize a […]
(The Center Square) – Highland Park Police officials have a person of interest in custody following a mass shooting that left six dead and 31 wounded at an Independence Day parade Monday. The person of interest has been identified as 22-year-old Robert E. Crimo III. The suspect allegedly scaled...
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - More than $170,000 has been raised to help pay the medical bills of a Chicago Public Schools teacher — and three of her relatives — who were among the dozens wounded when a gunman opened fire Monday at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park.
The FBI has set up a family assistance center for people affected by the Highland Park mass shooting. Meanwhile, Gov. JB Pritzker has issued a disaster proclamation for Lake County. A disaster proclamation grants the state the ability to expedite the use of state resources, personnel or equipment to help affected communities recover, according to […]
Police in Highland Park had a major break in the investigation discovering a high-powered rifle apparently used in the shooting and left behind when the attacker fled. Investigators checked for fingerprints, and ATF agents launched an immediate trace, based on the unique serial number on the firearm. Police from Chicago and other communities rushed in to help, along with federal agents, who joined hundreds of officers in an intensive search. Police in Highland Park tonight say they will not speculate on a motive at such an early stage of the investigation. July 5, 2022.
The man charged with killing seven people at an Independence Day parade made an initial court appearance Wednesday. Associated Press writer Don Babwin was among those who attended the hearing in Waukegan, Illinois. According to Babwin, prosecutors say the suspect, Robert Crimo III, confessed to police that he unleashed a hail of bullets from a rooftop in suburban Chicago. The parade shooting left affluent Highland Park, home to about 30,000 people near the Lake Michigan shore, reeling. More than two-dozen people were wounded, some critically, and hundreds of marchers, parents and children fled in a panic. Crimo wore a black long-sleeve shirt as he appeared in court by video. Babwin says Crimo showed little emotion as the prosecutor described the shooting and said little besides telling the judge that he did not have a lawyer.
Two wrongs will never make a right decision, and that old saying couldn’t be more true in the instance of a fatal Chicago shooting where a 19-year-old man killed a 17-year-old girl after she purposefully threw water on a McDonald’s employee in Little Village. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK....
In 2021 the Chicago Police Department was not available to respond to 400,000 high-priority calls. Wirepoints’ Ted Dabrowski joins the Steve Cochran Show to explain what social obstacles police officers face after the George Floyd riots and post-COVID.
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three Calumet City men were charged in connection with a Loop incident in which crowds surrounded a Chicago police squad car and hurled fireworks at the vehicle, while officers were inside. Jiovanni Araujo, 19; Yair Cruz-Roman, 19; and Guillermo Mota Jr., 19 face a variety of charges,...
The 21-year-old Bobby Crimo is believed to have been turned away from a synagogue in the North Shore community in April, according to the head of a Jewish security organization. A man who looks like the suspect entered the Chabad synagogue in April.
