Highland Park, IL

What do police officers need to do in a mass shooting situation?

wlsam.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of police officers responded to the mass shooting on the 4th of...

www.wlsam.com

fox32chicago.com

Former classmate of Robert Crimo describes suspected Highland Park gunman

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - We're learning more and more about the suspected gunman in the Highland Park massacre. What was he like as a kid? Were there any warning signs?. FOX 32's Corey McPherrin spoke to Gracie Sclamberg — a young woman who went to school with the suspect from the age of five all the way through high school.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman charged with making threat that sent Brookfield Zoo into lockdown

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- A woman has been arrested and charged after police said she made a threat that put Brookfield Zoo into lockdown on Tuesday. The Chicago Zoological Society, which operates Brookfield Zoo, said the Chicago woman was charged Wednesday with one count of disorderly conduct with more charges possibly to follow. She was also evaluated by a crisis worker and sent to a local hospital for possible mental health treatment, the society said.
BROOKFIELD, IL
Highland Park, IL
Aurora, IL
WGN News

Arrest made after threat called into Brookfield Zoo

BROOKFIELD, Ill. — Police made an arrest Wednesday after a threat was called into Brookfield Zoo Tuesday evening, causing the facility to lock down. Police said the suspect was located at her home in Chicago and has been charged with one count of disorderly conduct. More charges could come, investigators said. She was also evaluated […]
BROOKFIELD, IL
WGN News

Highland Park shooting suspect was ‘known to law enforcement’

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, the suspect in the Highland Park parade shooting Monday was taken into custody Monday evening. WGN Investigates looked into Crimo’s background. Crimo was a prolific poster online where he apparently went by the name “Awake the Rapper.” His videos foretell his alleged violent acts. In one, he appears to dramatize a […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

FBI sets up family assistance center, governor issues disaster proclamation after mass shooting in Highland Park

The FBI has set up a family assistance center for people affected by the Highland Park mass shooting. Meanwhile, Gov. JB Pritzker has issued a disaster proclamation for Lake County. A disaster proclamation grants the state the ability to expedite the use of state resources, personnel or equipment to help affected communities recover, according to […] The post FBI sets up family assistance center, governor issues disaster proclamation after mass shooting in Highland Park appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
NBC News

Police investigation finds potential weapon linked to Highland Park shooting

Police in Highland Park had a major break in the investigation discovering a high-powered rifle apparently used in the shooting and left behind when the attacker fled. Investigators checked for fingerprints, and ATF agents launched an immediate trace, based on the unique serial number on the firearm. Police from Chicago and other communities rushed in to help, along with federal agents, who joined hundreds of officers in an intensive search. Police in Highland Park tonight say they will not speculate on a motive at such an early stage of the investigation. July 5, 2022.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Herald & Review

AP writer explains parade suspect's court hearing

The man charged with killing seven people at an Independence Day parade made an initial court appearance Wednesday. Associated Press writer Don Babwin was among those who attended the hearing in Waukegan, Illinois. According to Babwin, prosecutors say the suspect, Robert Crimo III, confessed to police that he unleashed a hail of bullets from a rooftop in suburban Chicago. The parade shooting left affluent Highland Park, home to about 30,000 people near the Lake Michigan shore, reeling. More than two-dozen people were wounded, some critically, and hundreds of marchers, parents and children fled in a panic. Crimo wore a black long-sleeve shirt as he appeared in court by video. Babwin says Crimo showed little emotion as the prosecutor described the shooting and said little besides telling the judge that he did not have a lawyer.
WAUKEGAN, IL

